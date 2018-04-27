Police arrest man in triple shooting, search for 2nd suspect

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police have arrested one man and continue to search for a second man in connection with a triple shooting that left a woman dead.

Officers with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department SWAT arrested 35-year-old Fransuah Mathews in connection with the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Kylie Price.

Police and medics were called to a disturbance and shooting shortly before 10 p.m. April 19 in a residential area in the 1200 block of Manhattan Avenue — east of South Lynhurst Drive near Morris Street. Price was shot in the shoulder and taken to a hospital but later died of her injuries. A man in his 30s or 40s was shot numerous times and taken to an area hospital in critical condition at a hospital, while a man in his 20s was shot in his torso.

Police on Thursday continued to search for 34-year-old Anthony Smith in connection with the shooting.

Detectives say Smith should be treated as armed and dangerous and ask that anyone with information about Smith’s location dial 911 or call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-262-8477.