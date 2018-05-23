Police seeking 2 men in homicide of Summitville man

PEORIA, Ind. (WISH) – Indiana State Police said Wednesday night they are searching for two men in connection to a homicide after a body was found Saturday in a state forest.

Two mushroom hunters told police about 10:20 a.m. Saturday that they found the body of Drake Allan Smith, 22, of Summitville, on the Okie Pinokie Trail near State Road 124 and Miami County Road 510 East. That’s near the entrance to Frances Slocum State Forest.

An autopsy Monday determined Smith’s death was a homicide.

Arrest warrants have been issued for Ethan D. Cain, 21, of Marion, and Joshua C. Kean, 23, of La Fontaine. Cain faces charges of murder, obstruction of justice, and theft. Kean faces charges of assisting a criminal, obstruction of justice, and theft.

Police said Cain and Kean should be considered armed and dangerous. People who know the pair’s whereabouts were asked to call Indiana State Police detectives at the Peru post at 1 (800) 382-0689 or (765) 473-6666.

Cain is 5-foot-10 and about 220 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Kean is 6 feet tall and about 250 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

No further information will be released at this time, Indiana State Police said Wednesday night.