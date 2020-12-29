Biden says Trump administration is falling ‘far behind’ on vaccine distribution

President-elect Joe Biden addresses the national in a news conference Dec. 22, 2020, from Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo from Video)

(CNN) — President-elect Joe Biden said Tuesday that the Trump administration’s plan to distribute COVID-19 vaccines across the country was falling “far behind.”

“As I long feared and warned, the effort to distribute and administer the vaccine is not progressing as it should,” Biden said.

“A few weeks ago, the Trump administration suggested that 20 million Americans could be vaccinated by the end of December. With only a few days left in December, we’ve only vaccinated a few million so far,” he added.

Biden received a briefing from his COVID-19 advisory team earlier Tuesday, a transition official told CNN.

After Biden takes office next month, the President-elect aims to distribute 100 million vaccine shots, which is enough to cover 50 million people, in his initial 100 days in office.

Trending Headlines

The Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, which both recently received emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, both require two doses administered several weeks apart.

The President-elect received the first dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine on live national television last week, and assured Americans of the vaccine’s safety and efficacy. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris received the first dose of the vaccine Tuesday morning.

Vice President Mike Pence was administered the vaccine at an on-camera event the week prior to Biden. Trump has not yet received the vaccine and won’t be administered one until it is recommended by the White House medical team, a White House official previously told CNN.

In addition to mass distributing vaccines, Biden’s plan to combat the virus includes signing a face mask mandate on his first day in office and has said that getting kids back to school safely is a national priority.

Coronavirus links

Indiana coronavirus timeline

With information from the Indiana Department of Health through Dec. 28, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.