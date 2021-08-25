Politics

Conservative hoaxers face $5.1M fine for election robocalls

People wait in line to vote in Georgia's Primary Election on June 9, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)
by: Associated Press
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Two conservative hoaxers face a record $5.1 million fine for allegedly making illegal robocalls to wireless phones without the owners’ consent in the 2020 election.

The Federal Communications Commission says the proposed fine for Jacob Wohl, Jack Burkman and Burkman’s lobbying firm would be the largest ever for violating the Telephone Consumer Protection Act.

The men already face criminal charges for allegedly organizing 85,000 robocalls that falsely warned people in predominantly Black areas of New York, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Ohio and Michigan that information gleaned from mail-in ballots could lead to their arrest, debt collection and forced vaccination.

