Politics

Indiana lawmakers advance tougher rules for home child care services

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Members of a child care provider’s household would be subject to additional scrutiny under legislation advanced on Monday morning.

State law already allows regulators to deny or revoke a license for any home child care service if the owner or an employee is convicted of a felony or of certain misdemeanors.

A bill that deals with a host of mental health and child care regulatory functions includes language to expand the provision to members of a home child care owner’s household. On Monday morning, a state Senate panel gave the measure its unanimous support.

During the hearing, Sen. J.D. Ford, D-Indianapolis, asked a representative from the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration if any sort of appeals process exists for child care owners whose household members run afoul of the law.

State officials replied they would look into it. Ford said he wanted to make sure there was a legal process in place, though he ultimately voted in favor of the bill.

The measure has already passed the House unanimously.

If it passes the full Senate, it would have to go back to the House because of changes the Senate has made.