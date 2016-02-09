Jury summons directs people to call sex hotline

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) – Hundreds of southeastern Mississippi citizens received jury summons that incorrectly instructed them to call a sex hotline.

Multiple news outlets report that at least 350 jury summons with the incorrect phone number were sent out in Jackson County to potential jurors.

Circuit Clerk Randy Carney says people started calling the circuit clerk’s office Monday morning to report the problem. Others stopped by in person to address the issue.

Carney says he doesn’t know what caused the mix-up. He has drafted an apology letter that will go out those who received the erroneous summons. He says he doesn’t know if his office will be liable for costs associated with any potential jurors billed for using the hotline.

Carney added that he’ll personally review summons before they’re mailed out from now on.