Reel Tok with Kayla: Indiana couple discusses content creation career

Reel Tok with Kayla: Jessica and Tyler Braun met while participating in productions at the Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. They say it’s that on stage experience that helped them become the online sensations they are today. However, the couple doesn’t just post together. They are successful on their separate accounts too. Tyler does travel content while Jessica does beauty but they dabble into family and home content together as well.

Jessica said theatre got her interested in makeup since it required so much on stage. When she saw other creators on YouTube, she felt she had a shot at making it entertaining and relatable. She was right!

“My original intent was to talk about more affordable stuff,” said Jessica.

Kayla asked if she comes up with her reviews on the fly or scripts them, she said she thinks of it on the spot.

“I think if I wrote it out I’d be worried about memorizing some kind of script in my mind and then you’d be stuttering,” said Jessica.

Tyler and Jessica currently live in Carmel, Indiana, but they often vacation to Disney! You can check out that content on their website Disneyville.

Kayla Sullivan asked them how they enjoy living in Indiana and whether they feel they’d be more successful creators elsewhere.

“We love Indianapolis, obviously we both grew up here.” said Tyler. “There are so many times when we are walking on Mass Ave or we are walking Mid Town in Carmel and we are just like, I just love living here.”

Jessica added, “You can still connect. With me and makeup brands I can talk to them virtually it’s not as big of a deal to not be in New York City or LA or anywhere else.”

This YouTube famous couple learned everything they know about content creation from the platform itself.

“Mostly self taught. We live in this world of YouTube where if there is something that I don’t know how to do that I want to do it’s a quick YouTube search away and there’s probably 15 videos on how to do it,” said Tyler.

