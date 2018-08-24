Roncalli principal apologizes for use of racial slur in school assembly

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The principal of Roncalli High School admitted in a voice message apology to parents that he used a racial slur during an all-school assembly on Friday.
In the message, Principal Chuck Weisenbach said while discussing the importance of empathy with students, he provided examples of words that should never be tolerated. That’s when, according to the apology, he said the “N word.”
In the apology, he said the racial slur was not used in a derogatory way but to illustrate the word’s ugliness.
Weisenbach’s full statement to parents, faculty and staff:
Today, during an all-school assembly, I made a mistake I deeply regret.
While discussing the importance of empathy with our students, I provided examples of words that should not be tolerated. Among the list of words and phrases was the “N word.” I, in no way, used the word in a derogatory fashion, but instead to illustrate its ugliness.
I do sincerely apologize for the offense or hurt even hearing the word may have caused. As educators, we are often tasked with discussing uncomfortable matters, especially as it relates to race and discrimination.
I am deeply sorry and in no way intended for my attempt at educating our students to hurt anyone. I ask for your grace and forgiveness in this matter.
Please know of my total commitment – and that of the entire RHS faculty and staff – to building an inclusionary culture where all are welcome and belong.
Please contact me if you would like to discuss this individually; I welcome the chance to do so.
Sincerely,
Chuck Weisenbach, Principal