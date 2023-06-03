Several displaced after mulch fire burns apartment building

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — 25 people, including 9 children, have been displaced from their homes after an apartment fire on the city’s north side.

A Tweet made Friday by the Indianapolis Fire Department says around 4:52 p.m. Friday, firefighters were sent to an apartment fire in the 9300 block of Racquet Club Drive, which is off Ditch Road near 91st Street.

Residents told IFD that they called emergency services after a fire had started in mulch outside an apartment building.

The residents of that building were able to evacuate, the Tweet says.

Information on how the fire started or if anyone was injured was not immediately available as of Saturday morning.