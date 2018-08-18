Shelter waives adoption fees for over 200 furry friends

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Animal Care Services (IACS) shelter will waive adoption fees Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for “Clear The Shelters,” a nationwide pet adoption event.

More than 230 animals at the South Harding Street shelter – all spayed and neutered, microchipped, vaccinated and tested for heartworm – will be available for adoption, IACS spokesperson Kristen Lee said.

Shelter crowding peaked this summer with “kitten season,” she told News 8, revealing the facility exceeded capacity last week.

In addition to promoting adoption initiatives, IACS workers have launched an effort to minimize pet surrenders by working with owners to address medical, financial and other concerns prompting them to consider giving up their furry friends.

“We’re hoping all 232 animals are adopted today,” Lee said Saturday morning. “They’re ready for forever homes.”

Click here to view animals available for adoption at the IACS shelter, located at 2600 S. Harding St.