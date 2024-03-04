Sheriff’s office investigating inmate death at Marion County jail

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office was investigating the death of an inmate at the Marion County jail that happened Saturday.

The inmate was identified as 29-year-old Richard Goode by the Marion County Coroner’s Office.

The sheriff’s office told News 8 in a release that Goode was found unresponsive during a headcount around 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Medical staff at the jail provided him aid, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

An online police report on the investigation did not provide a cause of death or say if foul play was involved.

The office says that Goode’s death will be investigated independently by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the Forensics Service Agency, and the sheriff’s office internal affairs unit.

Jail records show Goode was being held at the jail without bond for multiple drug and theft-related charges, dating back as early as December 2021.