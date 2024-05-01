‘Simply the Best:’ Tina Turner musical in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis run of “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical” is showing at the Murat Theater.

Deon Releford Lee, who plays Ike Turner, joined Daybreak on Wednensdy to talk about the play and what people can expect.

“They can expect to enjoy the show,” he said. “Think what people connect to is the fact that she was really, really popular. Kind of went away and then came back later on in life, and conquered.”

According to a release, an uplifting comeback story like no other, “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical” is the inspiring journey of a woman who broke barriers and became the Queen of Rock n’ Roll.

Tickets are currently on sale and will the musical run though Saturday.

