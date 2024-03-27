IndyHumane hosting dog-friendly eclipse viewing party

IndyHumane is hosting a pet-friendly (and human-friendly) total solar eclipse viewing party on April 8, with food, drinks, and good times abound. (Provided Photo/IndyHumane via Facebook)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Your family pet may even be able to enjoy the total solar eclipse on April 8.

The IndyHumane Society is hosting a family-friendly and pup-friendly event on the afternoon of the eclipse.

Music, food, and drinks will all be on site. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets, and of course, protective eyeglasses for humans will be provided.

IndyHumane says all pets must be vaccinated and leashed at all times.

The event kicks off at 1 p.m. and runs until 4:30 p.m.

Those that are wishing to attend must get tickets. You can find all of that information here.

One ticket provides entry for one vehicle to the event. Up to six attendees are allowed per ticket per vehicle.

Please exercise caution when bringing your pet to a solar eclipse.