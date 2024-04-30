The Mind Trust: Serving students on Indy’s west side

Francisco

Two schools on Indianapolis’ west side have different and unique ways of connecting with their students and helping them prepare for the future.

Monarca Academy

Monarca Academy is a career readiness community school that serves students in sixth through twelfth grade. Part of the IPS Innovation Network, Monarca Academy works to make sure each student is getting the support they need to learn and thrive while also challenging them to reach new heights.

Francisco Valdiosera, Founder and Executive Director at Monarca Academy, said their students can find unique learning techniques and a special focus on visual and performing arts at the Monarca Academy.

“One of the things that’s special about us is the way we engage students in math,” Valdiosera said. “Our students are in different parts of the classrooms in front of dry erase boards collaboratively engaging with math problems.”

Visit them online to learn more about Monarca Academy or how to enroll.

The Path School

The Path School is a K-8 IPS Innovation School.

Alicia Hervey, Founder and Executive Director at the Path School, says one of the big things they spend a lot of time on is what comes next for their students.

“Most recently, we had what we called pathways day,” Hervey said. “It’s similar to career day… we had 29 career professionals from across the city come in and talk with our young people.”

Hervey said students got to complete a career interest inventory and they can then pick their top three careers they want to learn more about. Then when the professionals come in, they can sit in those groups and learn about those career paths from someone who is already there.

Eighth graders even got the opportunity to participate in mock interviews after attending their sessions.

“We’re really excited about the work we’re doing to help young people prepare for what comes after they leave us,” Hervey said.

Visit The Path School online to learn more about their mission and enrollment.

Both Valdiosera and Hervey say their goal is to meet students where they are now so they can help better prepare them for the future.

“We both serve a large Latinx population and so for us, our vision is that we’re a school where young people feel like they belong,” Hervey said.

For more information on both schools and how they’re making a difference on Indianapolis’ west side, visit The Mind Trust.