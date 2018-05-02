The Original Farmers’ Market set to open Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Original Farmers’ Market at City Market Downtown is set to open once again now that it’s May.

It happens every Wednesday outside on Market Street between Alabama and Delaware streets. It’s open from May until Halloween 2018. The Original City Market opened back in the late 1800’s. The farmers’ market today is reminiscent of those days and represents Indiana perfectly.

Once again, fresh local produce will be available for people taking advantage of the warm weather. Everything from fruits, vegetables, meats, cheeses, baked goods, unique spices, herbs and anything else you can find in-season will be at the market.

There will also be live music on the Sun King Stage from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

The Indiana Fruits and Vegetable Harvest Calendar shows asparagus, green peas, mushrooms, turnips, turnip greens, and spinach are currently in season.

As a word of caution, Market Street is closed on Wednesdays starting at 8 a.m. and then re-opens after the farmers’ market is closed. Also, be aware of the construction on Washington Street near the City-County Building. Parking will be extremely limited.

For more information, click here.