Tuesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a look at Tuesday’s business headlines.

Indiana rank

Fit Small Business says Indiana ranks as the 26th best state for women business owners.

They took start-up survival rate, cost of living and women’s health and safety and investment funding into consideration.

Colorado ranked as the top state for women entrepreneurs.

Child care

For many families, the cost of child care is approaching the cost of rent, says Freddie Mac. High child care costs could pressure parents, especially mothers, to leave the workforce and make it harder for families to save for down payments.

While inflation-adjusted housing costs have raised by 14% since 1993, according to federal data, child care costs have risen by 49%. The average family that pays for child care spends $715 a month, compared to the national median rent of $899.

Tylenol

The plaintiffs in the class-action lawsuit against johnson and johnson claim that the packaging is misleading, deceiving consumers into believing infants’ Tylenol is specially formulated for babies when it actually contains liquid acetaminophen of the same concentration as children’s Tylenol. As a result, the lawsuit claims parents overpaid for the medication.

You’re eligible for the settlement if you bought the product between oct. 3, 2014, and Jan. 6, 2020. you must file a claim by April 13, 2020.

You can go to infant Tylenol settlement.com for more information.

Microsoft

Microsoft is killing off support for Windows 7, which is used on a third of pcs globally.

Microsoft said that Windows 7 users can still use their computers after today, but the company warns they will be at “greater risk for viruses and malware.”

The company is encouraging people to upgrade to windows 10 for $139 or buy a new device running Windows 10.