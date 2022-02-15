UnPhiltered

Civil rights attorney talks about case of Purdue student in viral video

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A civil rights attorney on Monday discussed his involvement in the case of a Purdue University student seen in a recent viral arrest video.

Andrew M. Stroth represents Adonis Tuggle. Tuggle’s Feb. 4 struggle with, and arrest by, Purdue police officer Jon Selke was captured on video.

Stroth talked with News 8’s Phil Sanchez about what he believes should happen to Officer Selke and what he wants authorities to do right now in this phase of the investigation.

