‘UnPHILtered’: Helping students see the world as an entrepreneur

by: Jay Adkins
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Helping students view the world with an entrepreneur’s mindset. That’s the goal of a program hosted by the “Start-Ed-Up Foundation.” News 8 Anchor Phil Sanchez goes UnPHILtered tonight with it’s CEO Don Wettrick, and one of his former students, Kerry Ao, who went through the program.

