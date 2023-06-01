‘UnPHILtered’: Indiana lawmakers comment on debt ceiling bill

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Wednesday evening, the debt ceiling bill passed the House.

For Wednesday’s “UnPHILtered” with Phil Sanchez, U.S. Representatives from Indiana Jim Banks and Greg Pence shared their concerns on the debt ceiling bill.

While Pence voted for the bill, Banks was 1 of 4 lawmakers that didn’t vote on the bill at all. Banks did vote on other measures during the session.

The interviews with Banks and Pence happened before the vote on the bill.