‘UnPHILtered’: Savannah Bananas owner talks about declining million-dollar offer

Jesse Cole, the owner of the Savannah Bananas, talks with News 8. (Image from Videoconference)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Savannah Bananas baseball team’s owner has turned down a million-dollar offer.

News 8 anchor Phil Sanchez talked with Jesse Cole, the owner of the team, on Thursday night’s “UnPHILtered.”

He explained why turning down the offer was just another way the team is putting its fans first.