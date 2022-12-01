Sports

Savannah Bananas add second Indianapolis date to 2023 tour

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hoosiers will now have two chances to catch the Savannah Bananas at Victory Field.

The team will bring their unique brand of baseball to Indiana on June 29 and June 30 as part of their 2023 Banana Ball World Tour.

“Due to the immense demand for tickets, we are thrilled to add June 29 to the calendar as the Savannah Bananas swing through Indianapolis on their 2023 Banana Ball World Tour,” said Indianapolis Indians president & general manager Randy Lewandowski. “With an already loaded Banana Ball World Tour that includes 32 cities across the country, Indianapolis is among the few cities that will host the Bananas for multiple dates.”

Tickets will be $25 and will be sold on the Bananas website. You can get on the presale alert list here. Indianapolis Indians season ticket holders will also have access to a presale.

Game times have not yet been announced.

The team plays under the rules of “Banana Ball,” a fan-friendly spin on tradition baseball that includes no bunts, no mound visits and foul balls caught by fans to be counted as outs.