US Rep. Susan Brooks introduces Jake Laird Act on Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON (WISH) — U.S. Rep. Susan Brooks of Indiana and a bipartisan group of lawmakers introduced a bill on Capitol Hill that would help states put a law in place similar to one already on the books in Indiana.

The Jake Laird Act, named after an Indianapolis police officer who was shot and killed in 2004 by a man who struggled with mental illness, would give grants to states so they can put red flag laws in place.

Indiana’s law allows law enforcement to seize guns from people who are determined to be a danger to themselves or others. Within 21 days, a court holds a hearing to determine whether the person is dangerous.

“Our local prosecutor in Indianapolis said it was used 46 times in 2017 alone,” Brooks said. “We know from many conversations with law enforcement about the bill what an incredibly effective tool it has been.”

Overall, Brooks said the law has been used more than 600 times in Indianapolis since it became law in 2005.