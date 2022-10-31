Vaccine Central

Survey: COVID symptoms differ based on vaccination status

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — So, you got your COVID-19 shot.

Unfortunately, you’re among millions of Americans who caught the virus anyway.

They’re called breakthrough cases, when a person gets sick even after getting the recommended dose series of the vaccine.

Scientists have been tracking symptoms based on vaccine status, and questioning if they might differ depending on the number of jabs.

Findings from a new study show the answer is “yes.” Researchers at Harvard, Stanford, Massachusetts General Hospital and King’s College London teamed up for the Zoe Health Study where they surveyed 4 million Americans. British company Zoe Limited leads the study.

The No. 1 complaints by people who completed their primary dose series were sore throats, followed by runny and stuffy noses, coughs, and headaches.

People with only one COVID dose said headaches were No. 1 followed by runny noses, sore throats, sneezing and coughs.

For unvaccinated people, the top symptoms were headaches, sore throats, runny noses, fevers and coughs.