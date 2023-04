VIDEO: Anyone in the market for a Blink 182 Liquid Death collectible enema?

Travis Barker of Blink-182 performs at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Sunday, April 24, 2023, in Indio, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Enemas? Liquid Death? Just some light Wednesday reading.

Blink 182 reunited this month at Cochella, drummer Travis Barker released a collectible enema.

Turn the lights off, carry me home…or just watch the video to find out what the heck we’re talking about.