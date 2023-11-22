Walkin’ & Talkin’ in a Winter Wonderland takes curious minds on a holiday-themed tour downtown

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sleigh bells ring, and one Indianapolis tour guide hopes you’re listening.

Through2Eyes Indiana hosts ‘Walk & Talk’ tours in several neighborhoods in Indianapolis, teaching about the history of landmarks along the way.

Owner Sampson Levingston created a holiday-themed tour titled Walkin’ & Talkin’ in a Winter Wonderland, as a chance to show off the lights in downtown Indianapolis and the history of landmarks on Monument Circle.

He says the circle represents more than just the center of the city.

“I want everyone who’s ever put a foot in Indianapolis, even if you haven’t been here to come down here and see our city,” Levingston said. “It’s a city that’s for everybody.”

Levingston has been taking people on tours since the summer of 2020.

He says he enjoys researching the details that people might overlook on their daily walks.

“Our city has all types of history,” Levingston said. “I think my favorite part is not really teaching the history. It’s more about learning the history from other people from different buildings, different experiences that we take. I think the best way to get a feel for a city is to walk that city. That’s what I do for a living, and I want you guys to join me this holiday season.”

The tours are $20 for adults, and kids 12 years old and under walk for free. They last about 35 minutes. The route starts and ends at the Hilbert Circle Theater.

Walkin’ & Talkin’ in a Winter Wonderland starts Nov. 27 and runs every Monday until Dec. 18.

Each night features three tours at 6 p.m., 6:45 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

The outing has been in high demand. Last season the holiday-themed tour sold out during December. As of Nov. 22, Levingston says one tour is already sold out on Dec. 4.

To book a tour, visit the Through2Eyes website.