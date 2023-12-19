Westfield to reveal ‘transformative’ changes to Grand Park

A view of Grand Park Sports Complex in Westfield, Indiana. (WISH Photo, File)

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Westfield city leaders are ready to unveil what’s next for the Grand Park Sports Campus.

Mayor Andy Cook has scheduled an announcement at 1pm Tuesday to reveal what his office calls “transformative changes planned for the iconic sports campus.”

For nearly two years the city has sought and reviewed bids to either sell the 400-acre youth sports complex or find an operator for it.

The city announced earlier this year it was no longer considering a sale of the property valued at an estimated $85 million.

In a meeting in August, Joe Plankis, president of the Westfield Redevelopment Commission, reveals three bids were still under consideration.

Grand Park opened in 2014 and includes 31 soccer fields, 26 baseball diamonds, two administration buildings, seven concession stands, and the 378,000-square-foot Grand Park Event Center.

The complex is also building new pickleball courts, and is set to host the first-ever collegiate pickleball tournament in January.

Grand Park also hosts Colts training camp each summer.

Any deal will have to be approved by the new Westfield City Council after January 1.