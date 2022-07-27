News

WISH-TV to air two Monday Night Football Games

INDIANAPOLIS – July 27, 2022 – DuJuan McCoy, Owner, President, and CEO of Circle City Broadcasting (parent company of WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23) today announced that WISH-TV will air two NFL Monday Night Football games this season. In the first game, the Indianapolis Colts host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday, November 28. The second home game will be between the Indianapolis Colts and the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday, December 26.

“WISH-TV is proud and honored to be the home of the Colts on Monday Night Football for a second straight season,” McCoy said. “We will bring live coverage of two of the biggest games of the year to homes throughout the Central Indiana community. As a locally owned-and-operated television station, this agreement demonstrates just how committed we are to being focused on family and the community.”

The primetime NFL games will both take place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis during week 12 and week 16, respectively. WISH-TV is planning extensive, exclusive coverage leading up to the game and immediately after with Emmy award-winning Sports Director Anthony Calhoun leading the broadcasts. Our commitment to Colts fans includes the weekly pregame show Countdown to Kickoff and the GEMCO Post Game Show.

WISH-TV’s sister station MyINDY-TV 23 broadcasts over 100 highly rated, locally produced sports games every year and is the home of the Indianapolis Indians, Indy Eleven, and IHSAA athletics. Both WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23 are locally owned and operated by Circle City Broadcasting.