Woman saves pregnant woman and her child from drowning

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A pregnant woman and her toddler were both saved from drowning at an apartment pool on Wednesday.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, a young boy, approximately three years old, fell and slipped in the pool at Brookwood Apartments just after noon on Wednesday.

The boy’s mother, who is six months pregnant and cannot swim, jumped in to save him.

An assistant manager at the complex, Jennifer Potter, happened to notice a commotion at the pool and went over to check it out. When it was clear someone was in the pool, she ran to the area and jumped into the deep end. She found the boy and then noticed the pregnant mother, fully clothed and underwater, holding the boy up.

Potter gave the boy to bystanders, then rescued the mother as well.

IFD said the woman began breathing again within one minute and the boy was fine. Both are expected to make a full recovery.