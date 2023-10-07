Aura Identity Theft Protection Review: Comprehensive Guide

Explore the forefront of personal security with a deep dive into the innovative Aura Identity Theft Protection service. In an era where our online footprints hold value and vulnerability, join us as we examine how Aura’s state-of-the-art technology revolutionizes identity protection.

From AI-powered surveillance to effortless data safeguarding, prepare to strengthen your digital presence like never before. Embrace this all-encompassing analysis that has the potential to transform your security strategy.

Aura at a Glance

Aura Identity sets itself apart from its competitors by offering various features in various categories of identity theft protection. Unlike other providers, Aura ensures that all its packages provide the same options. Aura stands out regarding coverage as it offers individual, couple, and family plans.

Aura’s Identity family plan is the most valuable option for families with several members as it covers up to five adults and unlimited children.

The pricing structure for Aura’s plans is flexible. Starting at $12 per month (when billed annually), the cost can go up to $50 per month, depending on whether you pay upfront or opt for the monthly payment plan.

Aura Identity Theft Protection Overview

In today’s digital age, where our reliance on online services and devices is increasing, the security of our personal information has become more vulnerable than ever before. Recognizing this modern problem, Aura Identity, a provider specializing in identity theft protection services, offers a comprehensive digital solution.

What sets Aura Identity apart from its competitors is its all-in-one approach. While other companies may only offer basic monitoring and account tracking services, Aura Identity provides additional features such as antivirus protection, a password manager, and VPN services.

Aura Identity offers three plans to cater to individual needs: an individual plan priced at $12 per month, a couples’ plan priced at $22 per month, and a family plan priced at $37 per month (when billed annually). Although the cost of these plans may initially appear higher compared to some competitors, it’s important to note that Aura includes valuable extras like antivirus software and VPN capabilities that others do not offer.

Aura’s Services

Aura Identity is a comprehensive online data monitoring service that notifies you immediately if any of your information has been exposed to a data breach. Along with its antivirus software, which effectively protects against viruses and malware, Aura also can detect potential phishing attacks.

The Aura app is available for both mobile and desktop platforms, providing users with near real-time alerts and a convenient password manager. It grants access to credit score reports.

One of the standout features of Aura Identity is its address-monitoring functionality. It monitors changes made to your home address or attempts at filing for an address change with USPS to intercept physical mail thefts. Aura’s plans even have Wi-Fi security options, including a Virtual Private Network (VPN) capable of masking your internet address for anonymous browsing.

To combat identity theft effectively, Aura provides insurance coverage up to $1 million per adult as compensation for expenses such as legal fees and lost wages resulting from identity theft incidents.

With these robust features combined into one easy-to-use platform, Aura Identity offers unparalleled protection against various online threats while providing peace of mind through its comprehensive insurance coverage.

What Aura Offers

Identity protection: Aura actively monitors your online presence, even on the dark web, and promptly notifies you of data breaches or suspicious activity concerning your personal information.

Identity protection: Aura actively monitors your online presence, even on the dark web, and promptly notifies you of data breaches or suspicious activity concerning your personal information.

Password manager: Aura's password manager generates and securely stores robust passwords, reducing the need to remember unique ones for each account. You can manage passwords through the Aura website, Chrome, Firefox, or Edge browser extensions.

Financial fraud protection: Aura offers comprehensive financial fraud protection, which includes monthly and annual credit reports from all major bureaus, alerts for credit inquiries or new applications, and the option to freeze your Experian credit report. For TransUnion and Equifax freezes, direct contact with each bureau is required.

Bank and investment account monitoring: Aura extends its financial protection by monitoring your investment and bank accounts. It alerts you if any accounts appear on the dark web or if unauthorized transactions or account openings are detected.

Online and device security: Aura's plans encompass a Virtual Private Network (VPN) and antivirus software. The VPN safeguards your data and location, while the antivirus software identifies and removes viruses from your devices.

Family protection: Aura's family plan includes all basic features for up to five household members, each with coverage for up to 10 devices. Notably, it offers Social Security number monitoring for children, a valuable safeguard against identity theft targeting young individuals.

24/7 customer support and resolution services: In the event of identity theft, Aura provides a dedicated fraud resolution team to assist you in contacting bureaus and government institutions or starting credit freezes.

ID theft insurance: All Aura Identity plans incorporate $1,000,000 in identity theft insurance for each adult. This coverage encompasses expenses related to identity restoration, lost wages due to time off work, attorney fees, and legal costs resulting from identity theft.

What Aura Doesn’t Offer

Variety of plans: While many competitors provide various plans to cater to different budgets, Aura Identity offers a single comprehensive plan. Those seeking customizable plans to reduce the cost of their identity protection may need to explore alternative providers.

Antivirus for Apple iOS: While viruses and malware are often associated with computers, smartphones are equally susceptible to threats. The absence of antivirus for iOS in Aura’s offerings is a notable drawback, leaving iPhones and your data vulnerable.

Full-featured password manager: Aura’s password manager aids in generating and storing secure passwords. However, it lacks several features present in other password managers, including the ability to import passwords from browsers or other password management tools, automated form filling, and multi-factor authentication.

Aura Protection Plans and Prices

Aura Identity provides users with various online account options, each offering varying levels of security to cater to different needs.

The Aura Individual plan provides coverage for a single person. It encompasses the following protective elements:

Security for up to 10 devices

Premium identity theft protection

$1 million in identity theft insurance

Access to a dedicated fraud resolution support team

A secure 1 GB vault for data storage

Privacy help services

Aura Couple is a package designed for two adult companions. This option closely resembles the Individual plan, with the added benefit of protection for up to 20 devices (10 devices per adult), $2 million in insurance against identity theft ($1 million per adult), and a secure vault capable of storing up to 2 GB of data.

The Aura Family plan offers coverage for a maximum of five adults and unlimited children. By subscribing to this plan, you can access all the features mentioned earlier. Each adult will receive protection for up to 10 devices, $1 million in identity theft insurance, and up to 1 GB of secure data storage per adult (for five adults).

The Aura Family plan includes extra benefits unavailable with the other two plans.

Protection against spam calls and messages

Child identity protection, including SSN alerts and credit monitoring freezes

Alerts for cyberbullying across safe browsing, social media, and gaming platforms

Parental control features

Aura Prices

The greater the number of individuals enrolled in a plan, the higher the savings will be. This breakdown analyzes and outlines the expenses associated with each plan option.

Aura Individual:

$12 per month when paid annually

$15 per month if billed monthly

Aura Couple

$22 per month when paid annually

$29 per month if billed monthly

Aura Family:

$37 per month when paid annually

$50 per month if billed monthly

Aura’s Pros and Cons

Pros

Comprehensive identity, credit, and device protection in one package

A 60-day refund policy is available exclusively for annual plans

Incorporation of a VPN, antivirus software, and password manager in all plans

User-friendly and intuitive interface

Cons

Lack of iOS antivirus support

Higher pricing compared to competitors

Less favorable performance in real-time antivirus evaluations

Is Aura for You?

According to the Better Business Bureau, Aura Identity offers many identity protection options and has received minimal complaints. Should you choose to try Aura, you have the freedom to cancel.

Your subscription will be renewed every month unless you act by calling the designated Aura number on your account dashboard or logging into your account. While certain services come with a money-back guarantee, they’re not specified on Aura’s website, so we recommend contacting an Aura representative for further details.

How to Get Aura Identity Theft Protection

To get identity theft protection from Aura Identity, follow these steps:

Visit the Aura website and select the plan that aligns with your requirements

Click the “Start Free Trial” button to initiate a 14-day trial period

Provide your details to activate monitoring and protection services

Assess the service during the 14-day trial and decide whether to cancel before incurring charges for the complete plan

Benefit from Aura’s protection until you decide to cancel

If you’re still unsure by the end of the trial, choose a month-to-month subscription for a brief period to evaluate Aura’s abilities truly. However, an annual plan to keep costs down is worth considering if you stick with Aura.

Aura’s Credentials

Identity theft protection companies aren’t required to possess specific licenses or registrations to operate. They’re subject to regulation by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), a government entity dedicated to safeguarding consumers and preventing deceptive, unfair, and anticompetitive business practices.

The Identity Theft and Assumption Deterrence Act of 1998 established identity theft as a federal offense and designated the FTC as the primary authority for addressing related claims.

Licenses and Registrations

Aura Sub, LLC is the parent company of Aura, as well as Identity Guard, a company specializing in identity theft protection. Based in Boston, Massachusetts, and registered in Delaware, Aura Sub takes pride in safeguarding individuals from potential threats to their personal information.

Awards and Certifications

Certifications and reports from independent testing labs around the globe are crucial for researchers, journalists, and consumers seeking to evaluate the effectiveness of various digital security products.

Third-Party Ratings

Aura Identity holds accreditation from the Better Business Bureau (BBB). It boasts an impeccable A+ rating and has received glowing reviews from nine satisfied customers. Security.org, a reputable independent non-profit consultancy group, awarded Aura an impressive 9.6 out of 10 score, according to its editors.

Regulatory or Legal Actions

No government or regulatory actions related to Aura Identity were discovered during our investigation.

While we strive to provide accurate and current information on regulatory and legal actions, we do not guarantee completeness or timeliness. We always advise conducting your research as well.

Aura’s Accessibility

Aura Identity Theft Protection provides its services to U.S. residents and overseas citizens. Their customer support is available around the clock through phone, email, and web chat. They even offer a unique “white glove” fraud resolution service that offers tailored help to individuals who have fallen victim to identity theft or financial fraud.

If you require it, Aura will assign you a dedicated case manager who will work with credit agencies and government institutions on your behalf to resolve any issues that may arise effectively.

Availability

Aura Identity Theft Protection provides its customers access to its services through desktop and mobile apps. The mobile app, in particular, boasts a user-friendly interface that enables users to track their transactions and ensure the security of their online activities. It sends notifications regarding suspicious activity detected and offers credit scores and reports for users’ convenience.

For assistance, customers can contact Aura’s support team by phone at +1-833-552-2123 or via email at support@aura.com. On their website’s Digital Security 101 page, a convenient pop-up web chat feature is available for immediate help. This page also offers valuable information on how to prevent identity theft.

To address common inquiries, Aura has a comprehensive help center that provides answers to frequently asked questions. Within this section, customers can find detailed information about credit protection measures, locks for enhanced security, and monitoring services for bank accounts.

Aura’s Reviews From Real Users – How Legit Is It?

To offer you an informed assessment of the credibility and efficacy of Aura Identity, we undertook thorough investigations into online testimonials. Our analysis of the genuine accounts provided by individuals aims to provide a comprehensive understanding of Aura’s services. This will enable you to make an informed decision regarding the reliability and success of Aura as a company.

Aura boasts an impressive star rating of 4.7 out of 5, indicating high customer satisfaction.

The company receives a rating of 1.44 out of 5 stars from the BBB, and there have been 47 complaints against Aura in the past three years.

Aura’s Alternatives

LifeLock Norton – Best Identity Theft Protection Service Overall

LifeLock by Norton provides a thorough solution for safeguarding against identity theft, specifically through the Norton 360 cybersecurity suite. Norton 360 offers multiple layers of protection against online threats, such as antivirus software, parental controls, a password manager, VPN service, and cloud backup.

Although LifeLock’s basic plan has fewer features than other options, its premium plans offer distinctive monitoring services like alerts for social media activity, payday loan activities, and potential bank account takeover incidents. This sets LifeLock apart from other choices regarding protecting one’s identity from theft.

ReliaShield – Best Identity Theft Protection Services for Families

ReliaShield is the leading option for safeguarding your family from identity theft. They offer exceptional value through their comprehensive and affordable group packages. For families, their plans cover two adults and begin at just $14.99 per month, which is a significant cost-saving compared to similar plans that typically start at $25.

With ReliaShield, you can expect five types of monitoring: regular updates on data breaches, 24/7 customer support and recovery services, and wallet protection. ReliaShield covers everything for your family’s identity theft protection needs.

IdentityIQ – Best Social Security Number Monitoring

IdentityIQ is dedicated to protecting customers from various types of identity fraud, particularly financial and medical insurance fraud. Their primary focus is on safeguarding against fraud that involves Social Security information.

They’ve developed a distinct method for achieving this goal by monitoring all activities related to Social Security numbers. This includes providing users with alerts for any usage of their SSN, not just those that may appear suspicious.

Aura Identity Theft Review – FAQs

What Does Aura Do Exactly?

Aura Identity safeguards your identity by closely monitoring and overseeing activities related to your credit, bank account, Social Security Number, and other crucial personal details. This protection ensures that any suspicious activity is detected promptly and action is taken in case of identity theft. Aura extends its protective measures to safeguard against potential online threats.

Why Do I Want All Three Credit Bureaus Monitored?

Each credit bureau may receive different information, making it crucial to monitor all three bureaus. By only monitoring one bureau, you increase your vulnerability to fraud. To ensure the best results, experts suggest closely monitoring all three of your credit reports.

Is Aura a Good Antivirus?

Aura Identity is a decent antivirus software, although superior alternatives are available. According to independent user evaluations, faster and less CPU-intensive antiviruses exist compared to Aura.

Aura provides a satisfactory and cost-effective solution if you’re seeking an all-inclusive package. If your sole requirement is an antivirus program. Exploring other options that offer enhanced performance would be wise.

Summary of Aura Identity Theft Protection Review

Aura Identity Theft Protection provides various products and services to safeguard your personal information online and on all devices.

The primary offerings from Aura include identity monitoring, detection of financial fraud, and device security for you and your family. Aura actively monitors home titles, bank accounts, and credit card accounts for its customers. Personalized fraud resolution services are provided should there be a breach of their information on the dark web or online.

Adding additional features to its plans is one factor that sets Aura Identity apart from its competitors. For instance, each plan member can benefit from a VPN and password manager that can be used across ten computers or mobile devices. If customers add children to their Family plan membership, they can access parental controls and SSN monitoring tailored to each child.

