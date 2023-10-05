Best 3 Card Tarot Card Reading 2023 – Get Quick Insights From Experts

When life is moving and things are happening, it’s crucial to be able to access information rapidly.

The mechanism for that in the world of tarot is a 3-card tarot reading.

Symbolizing past, present, and future, it’s a quick, magical way to understand your situation and how to change it.

If this sounds useful, we’ve listed some sites for the best 3 card tarot card reading, plus some free 3 card tarot reading deals.

Purple Garden is our #1 pick. Find out what and discover other incredible platforms offering this service.

Where To Get the Best 3 Card Tarot Reading

It’s often said, “A picture is worth a thousand words.” Well, the pictures on 3 tarot cards can be worth a lot more.

If you need insight on why a situation turned from good to bad or vice-versa, then a free 3 card tarot reading is just what you need.

We love tarot, so we’re excited about sharing the best 3 card tarot reading sites, plus how to get a free 3 card tarot reading. Let’s start with our #1 Purple Garden.

1. Purple Garden – Best 3 Card Tarot Reading Overall

Pros

$10 new customer credit

Over 150 Tarot readers

Prices start at $0.99 per minute

Multiple formats

Bilingual English/Spanish

Cons

Different prices for video, phone, and chat readings

Site Overview

Purple Garden is known for accurate psychics, low prices, and a bi-lingual platform. Habla Español? Then you’re welcome at Purple Garden.

Features

With prices starting as low as $0.99 per minute, getting the best 3 card tarot reading at Purple Garden is possible without denting your budget too much.

Plus, with a $10 matching credit, your reading time can be almost doubled.

Finding a tarot psychic is also easy. The layered search filter lets you set things like your price point and how many reader reviews you’d like to see for a psychic.

If you’re a repeat customer, legit Purple Garden promotional codes are available at many online marketplace sites.

Gifted Tarot Readers

Georgeanna Grace is a tarot reader specializing in soulmates and love. She has done over 9,600 readings with more than 3,000 positive reviews.

Natasha is a tarot expert specializing in relationships. She has done over 7,100 readings with over 3,300 positive reviews.

Final Verdict

Purple Garden is one of the internet’s top sites for getting the best 3 card tarot reading quickly and easily. Plus, it’s easy to navigate, and the free 3 card tarot reading deals can almost double your reading time.

2. Keen – Best 3 Card Tarot Reading Mobile App

Pros

The best mobile app

3 minutes free

10 minutes for $1.99

Over 140 tarot psychics

“Large Articles section

Cons

Satisfaction Guarantee doesn’t apply to promotions

Site Overview

No matter what type of reading you want, Keen is big enough to have it. In fact, with over 1,700 psychics online, they probably have answers to questions you haven’t even thought of yet.

Features

If you’re looking for the best 3 card tarot reading, Keen has over 135 experts on their mobile app, where you can browse, make appointments, get callbacks, and more.

With Keen’s convenient search filter, finding the right reader among all these choices is also a breeze. You can select psychics based on experience, format, price, tools, specialties, etc.

The free 3 card tarot reading deals are also pretty good, with 3 minutes free to start and 10 minutes for $1.99 if you want to continue.

If you want to know more about how to do a 3-card tarot reading after your session, Keen’s extensive articles section has lots of essays and info about all aspects of the Tarot.

Gifted Tarot Readers

That Metaphysical Chick is a tarot reader specializing in love and career. She. has done over 7,700 readings with 2,400 reviews and a 4.9/5 overall rating.

Psychic Jim Stone is a tarot reader with over 14,900 readings to his credit and a 4.9/5 average of over 3,000 reviews.

Final Verdict

With great deals, a dependable app, and many excellent tarot readers, Keen is a top spot to get the best 3 card tarot reading online.

3. Kasamba – Best 3 Card Tarot Reading for Romance

Pros

3 minutes with 3 psychics

200+ tarot psychics

Best tarot readings for love

3 free minutes plus 50% off

$50 Satisfaction Guarantee

Cons

Email readings take 24 hours.

Site Overview

If you could use romance in your life, Kasamba has the best 3 card tarot reading matchmakers to help you get going with whoever you desire.

Features

With a dedicated page just for tarot reading, Kasamba has over 200 experts available to give you the best 3 card tarot reading for romance.

Plus, there are also some great free 3 card tarot reading deals.

For instance, 3 minutes free with 3 different psychics to help find the perfect reader for you, and 3 minutes free and 50% off your first reading.

Add a daily free Tarot card reading guide in the articles section, and pretty soon, you’ll be doing the best 3 card tarot reading.

Gifted Tarot Readers

Invincible Insights is a tarot expert specializing in life questions. She has over 14,400 reviews from a lot of delighted customers.

Light4you is a self-described old-fashioned tarot reader. She is a sensitive empath and has over 14,900 reviews on Kasamba.

Final Verdict

If you’ve been in a romantic slump and you’re tired of it, Kasamba can offer the best 3 card tarot reading and some free minutes to help you get that next date

4. Psychic Source – Best 3 Card Tarot Reading for Spiritual Growth

Pros

3 minutes free

30 years online

$0.83 per minute deal

Over 200 tarot experts

“Find a Psychic” filter

Cons

Discounts only for new customers

Site Overview

For more than 30 years, Psychic Source has been guiding people spiritually by offering the best 3 card tarot reading available online and some high vibrational discounts.

Features

With over 200 tarot readers, Psychic Source can help you unlock whatever is holding you back from being your best self.

It begins with the “Find a Psychic” filter. All you need to do is answer a few simple questions, and almost instantly, you’ll be connected with 3 top tarot experts.

After that, you get 3 free minutes with your first reading and a choice of other deals, such as 30 minutes for only $25 and 20 minutes for $20.

Once your reading is done, Psychic Source’s kindness initiative will donate 1% of all your purchases to charity to help share your new spiritual vibe with the rest of the universe.

Gifted Tarot Readers

Fabiola is a tarot reader specializing in accurate love readings. She has done over 17,400 readings.

Lacey is a clairsentient tarot reader specializing in messages from spirit. She has done over 2,600 readings.

Final Verdict

Psychic Source has experience, great spiritual readings, and free 3 card tarot reading deals that will make raising your vibration both affordable and profitable (in the highest sense).

5. AskNow – Best 3 Card Tarot Reading for Work Issues

Pros

17 years online

5 free master minutes

Best $1 per minute offers

Over 40 tarot readers

1 free email question with a live psychic

Cons

Satisfaction Guarantee only refunds 5 minutes

Site Overview

If work is important to you, getting the best 3 card tarot reading at AskNow should be your next career move, especially with the free 3 card tarot reading deals they have available.

Features

There are many wise, hard-working people out there, but what’s the X-factor for getting ahead?

Many would say it’s the great advice they got from a free 3 card tarot reading at AskNow. With highly screened readers, over 40 tarot experts to choose from, the best $1 per minute deal, and 5 free minutes, AskNow knows all the ins and outs of getting ahead.

Plus, if it’s your first time in the world of tarot, no worries. AskNow has a half-dozen videos to show you how to get the best 3 card tarot reading and save some dough.

Gifted Tarot Readers

Psychic Virgo99 is a tarot reader specializing in love and relationships. She has done over 37,000 readings with primarily positive reviews.

Love Specialist Dana is a tarot expert who focuses on matters of the heart. She has done over 9,200 readings and is known for being compassionate.

Final Verdict

If you’re work-oriented, AskNow has the best 3 card tarot reading and customer savings for laying out a career path that will pay off.

6. Oranum – Best Free 3 Card Tarot Reading

Pros

50+ tarot experts

Free live chat room

$9.99 free credit

Monthly voting for psychics

Informative spiritual and psychic blog

Cons

Confusing “Coins” payment system

Site Overview

If you’re desperate to get the best 3 card tarot reading to help reign in an urgent problem, Oranum may be able to help.

Features

For over a decade, Oranum has built its reputation on a phenomenon known as the free live chat room. The concept is simple. You get 1 free chat question with as many live video readers as you want so that you can test out a few psychics.

Once you select an advisor and schedule a session, you’ll also get a free $9.99 credit with your first full reading.

Since tarot readings at Oranum start at $0.99 per minute, with the free credit, you can get a 20-minute reading for only $10. Now, that’s what we call a free 3 card tarot reading.

Plus, when your reading is over, you can learn how to use the cards from the many articles and tutorials on Oranum’s blog.

Gifted Tarot Readers

KarolMoonSpirit is a tarot reader who is honest, caring, and compassionate. She is currently #7 in Oranum’s monthly customer voting.

Ladymirabella is a tarot reader specializing in fortune telling with the tarot. She is currently #8 in Oranum’s monthly customer voting.

Final Verdict

Oranum’s free live video chat is the ultimate free 3 card tarot reading. Add to that typically low prices and a $9.99 free credit, and this is where you send your problems to die.

7. California Psychics – Best 3 Card Tarot Reading for Family Issues

Pros

300+ tarot readers

Highly screened tarot readers

$1 per minute deals

Karma rewards and ongoing promos

Best tarot psychics for family issues

Cons

No video option

Site Overview

If you have a family problem leaving you in the dust, get the best 3 card tarot reading at California Psychics and head it off at the pass.

Features

With a highly detailed search engine that offers multiple categories to choose from, getting the best 3 card tarot reading at California Psychics is quick and easy.

Once you choose from over 300+ tarot readers, you’ll be eligible for three 20-minute reading packages for $1, $2, and $4 per minute.

Unlike many other sites, there are also deals on California Psychics for repeat customers. For instance, the Karmic rewards program offers discounts and more based on the number of purchases you make.

If you’re ever unhappy with a reading, the California Psychics satisfaction guarantee will make it free.

Gifted Tarot Readers

Amber is a 3rd generation tarot medium that can help connect with deceased loved ones. She has done over 9,100 readings with a 4.5/5 overall rating.

Zevon is a tarot clairvoyant who always seeks to validate her customers. She has done over 13,200 readings with a 4.6/5 overall rating.

Final Verdict

Since 1995, California Psychics has been known for the best 3 card tarot reading in the West and great 20-minute deals for a free 3 card tarot reading.

8. Psychic Oz – Best 3-Minute Free 3 Card Tarot Reading

Pros

3 minutes free

$1 per minute packages

Over 100 tarot psychics

Special email deal

Satisfaction Guarantee

Cons

You can only ask 1 question per email

Site Overview

If you’re looking for the best 3 card tarot reading, Psychic Oz has highly vetted readers, free minutes, and over 30 years of online experience behind what they offer.

Features

If you’re worried about reader quality, Psychic Oz has over 100 highly vetted tarot psychics and transparent customer reviews to ease your mind. They guarantee you get the best 3 card tarot reading, or their satisfaction guarantee will cover the cost.

Plus, they have 3 minutes free and a pair of $1 per minute deals for 10 and 15 minutes. There’s also an email reading offer for $4.99, though you can only ask 1 question via email.

Gifted Tarot Readers

Dom is a tarot reader who can handle any questions you might have. He has over 1,600 reviews with an average 4.9/5 rating.

Daisy is a tarot expert who specializes in dark nights of the soul. She. has over 245 reviews with an average 4.9/5 rating.

Final Verdict

Psychic Oz has been around for over 30 years, and during that time, they’ve helped many people find that light at the end of the tunnel. If you’re in the dark, they might have the best 3 card tarot reading deal to light your way.

9. Mysticsense – Best 5-Minute Free 3 Card Tarot Reading

Pros

Prices start at $0.99 per minute

Chat, phone, and video readings

5 minutes free

Satisfaction Guarantee

Best tarot readings for LGBTQ

Cons

Some advisors only do chat readings

Site Overview

Mysticsense may have the best free 3 card tarot reading deals if you’re on a budget. Add to that the best 3 card tarot reading for LGBTQ issues, and this 3-year-old site is a youngster to watch.

Features

Mysticsense has over 75 tarot psychics and a free AI Tarot Oracle, meaning that this site is all about the wisdom and mystery of the cards.

With standard prices starting at less than $0.99 per minute and 5 minutes free, Mysticsense has also made access to cheap psychics online the norm on their site,

Add to that a full menu of formats (chat, video, and phone psychics), and anyone looking for some insightful guidance will find it with the best 3 card tarot reading on Mysticsense.

Gifted Tarot Readers

Yara SW is a tarot reader who seeks to ignite your transformation. She has over 230 customer reviews, with many of them 5 stars.

Flora is a tarot expert specializing in helping people heal from breakups and divorce. She has over 282 reviews and is a top-rated psychic.

Final Verdict

With all the infectious excitement of youth, Mysticsense offers great free 3 card tarot reading deals and the best LGBTQ tarot readings regarding questions of love and life.

What Is a 3 Card Tarot Reading?

A 3-card tarot reading is a spread of cards laid out in a horizontal line, with the first card signifying the past of a matter, the second card the present, and a third the future.

Combined, they reveal a situation’s origin, development, and potential outcome.

How To Do a 3 Card Tarot Reading

A 3-card reading is the simplest form of tarot spread.

It’s usually the first spread that beginners are taught, although some professional tarot readers use it due to its flexibility to fit almost any situation.

The limited number of cards involved also serves as a stimulus for developing psychic and intuitive skills.

How To Do a 3 Card Tarot Reading for Yourself

The best 3 card reading for yourself begins with a meditation to clear your mind so you can focus on your question.

While you’re meditating, it’s also a good idea to hold the cards so that your energy infuses the deck.

When you’re ready, shuffle the cards. How you do that is up to you. You don’t need to shuffle like a dealer in Vegas as long as you mix them up sufficiently.

Next, lay out 3 cards one at a time, going from left to right.

The first card is the situation’s past, the middle card is the present, and the last is the future.

You can also use a 3-card spread to analyze a relationship. If you’re doing a reading for yourself, the first card represents you because you’re asking the question.

The last card signifies the other person, with the middle card representing the energy between the two of you.

How To Do a 3 Card Tarot Reading for Someone Else

The best 3 card tarot reading for someone else will follow the same general procedure as a 3 card reading for yourself, with the following exceptions.

If you’re reading for someone else, you should give them the cards to meditate with and then shuffle them, after which they’ll give the deck back to you to lay out the spread.

If the spread is looking at a relationship between 2 people, the first card laid down will represent the person you’re doing the reading for.

How We Ranked the Best 3 Card Tarot Reading Platforms

In researching the best 3 card tarot reading platforms, the following are some factors we looked at when selecting our top sites and ranking them.

Screening Process for Tarot Readers

A site needs top-notch psychics to provide the best 3 card tarot reading. The best way to ensure this is to screen and test readers beforehand.

This will not only prove that these readers have psychic abilities, but it will also protect customers from being scammed by fraudulent psychics.

An essential part of getting the best 3 card tarot reading is to do it in a format that you’re comfortable with. That’s because the more comfortable you feel, the more relaxed and receptive you’ll be for the psychic to read you effectively.

The most common contact methods are chat, phone, video call, and email. Any of these formats can facilitate the best 3 card tarot reading.

Discounts and Promotions

Because the best 3 card tarot reading on most sites is charged by the minute, many worry that getting a reading will be too expensive.

The best 3 card tarot reading sites usually offer introductory discounts and promotions to promote their readers and attract new customers. These deals typically include packages of sessions with free psychics or discounted minutes.

Some sites also offer discounts and promotions to repeat customers through rewards programs that provide savings and perks based on the number of purchases.

Satisfaction Guarantee

Both readers and customers hope for the best 3 card tarot reading to happen, but sometimes things go wrong. That’s because even the best psychics online can have a bad day.

When that happens, the top sites usually offer a satisfaction guarantee in the form of refunded minutes so you can seek your best 3 card tarot reading with another reader.

Years of Experience

A site usually has to have several years of experience in determining what customers want and then figuring out how to give it to them to provide the best 3 card tarot reading.

When Not To Read Tarot Cards

Because intuition operates on a different level than ordinary consciousness, your intuitive abilities can be compromised if you become agitated or overly emotional.

If you want to give yourself the best 3 card tarot reading possible, here are some instances when you should avoid reading the cards.

During Emotional Crisis

When you’re emotionally agitated, your intuition and psychic abilities can become muted and will not function properly.

As a result, it will be challenging to give yourself the best 3 card tarot reading during an emotional crisis.

When You’re Impatient

Many psychics meditate before they work because when you are calm and centered, you will likely give the best 3 card tarot reading you can.

Impatience shortens your attention span and throws your intuitive faculties out of balance.

When Your Judgment Is Clouded

A sharp judgment perfectly balances your logical mind and your intuitive abilities.

When your judgment is clouded by personal preferences like opinions or emotional states such as insecurity or anger, your reactions will prevent you from having the best 3 card tarot reading for yourself.

When You Want a Certain Outcome

Wanting a specific outcome from a psychic reading will negatively influence the result because your desire will misinterpret what the cards tell you if it’s not what you want to see.

The best 3 card tarot reading can only happen when you are detached from any specific outcome and open to the truth the cards are trying to reveal.

Your Question Is About Someone Else

It is hard to perform the best 3 card tarot reading if you’re asking a question about someone else. That’s because your personal feelings about them may prevent you from getting an accurate answer from the cards about what their actual intentions may be.

Frequently Asked Questions on Best 3 Card Tarot Reading

Here are some of the most common questions people ask about giving and receiving the best 3 card tarot reading.

What Do 3 Tarot Cards Represent?

In the best 3 card tarot reading, the first card represents the past, the second the present state, and the third the future of the matter.

Suppose a 3-card reading is being used to analyze a relationship. In that case, the first card represents the person asking the question, the third is the other person, and the middle card is their interaction.

What Is the Time Frame in a 3-Card Tarot Reading?

The usual time frame in a 3-card tarot reading is past, present, and future. The first card is the past, the second is the present, and the third is the future.

What Does a 3-Card Tarot Reading Mean if I Drew the Hermit, Justice, and Strength Card?

An obvious meaning of these three cards together could be about someone coming out of isolation after a period of illness or dealing with a personal issue.

The Hermit on the mountaintop represents both reflectiveness and isolation, while Justice indicates an impasse of some sort while the individual seeks to restore their balance.

The Strength card would represent the inspiration and inner fortitude necessary if someone facing an obstacle were to return to normal life.

Because the 3 cards involved are all Major Arcana cards, which represent higher forces or fate at work, these 3 cards could also represent spiritual, emotional, or physical initiation leading to transformation.

How Much Is a 3-Card Tarot Reading?

The best 3 card tarot reading can cost anywhere from $0.99 per minute or less to $19.99 per minute or more.

What Is the 3 Card Love in Tarot?

The 3-card love in the tarot is a 3-card spread analyzing a relationship or potential coming together of 2 people.

The first card usually represents the person asking the question. The third card is the other person, while the middle card symbolizes the potential of the relationship between them.

How Accurate Is Tarot Card Reading?

Tarot card reading can be very accurate, although that depends entirely on the psychic ability and experience of the reader.

Is It Safe To Read Tarot Cards?

Yes, it is entirely safe to read tarot cards. In fact, tarot cards were originally created by the ancient mystics as an esoteric book of spiritual wisdom containing symbols from all the world’s major religions.

In Jungian psychology, the images of the tarot are looked at as an archetypal map illustrating the origins and potential of human evolution.

What Happens if You Don’t Cleanse Your Tarot Cards?

If you don’t cleanse your tarot cards, any foreign entity using them could affect your spiritual and energetic relationship with the deck.

Therefore, if you allow others to touch your cards, such as letting them shuffle before you do a reading, you should periodically sage or cleanse the deck.

