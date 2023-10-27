Top 7 Best Amanita Muscaria Mushroom Gummies to Review

DISCLAIMER: This is paid content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WISH-TV. The content presented on this page has been created and provided entirely by the advertiser.

In recent times, there’s been a noticeable buzz around a certain type of edible: Amanita muscaria mushroom gummies. If you’ve heard of them, you’re not alone. Their popularity has seen a significant upswing over the past year, quickly carving out a niche for themselves in the wellness and recreational markets.

What sets Amanita muscaria apart is its unique character as a legal psychedelic mushroom. Unlike its cousins that contain psilocybin, a substance banned in many countries, Amanita muscaria can offer a psychedelic experience that treads the line of legality. And today, in the innovative form of gummies, they not only promise a sensory journey but also come with the added allure of great taste.

However, as with any product that gains rapid fame, the market can become saturated, making it hard to discern quality. Not every Amanita muscaria gummy out there lives up to its claims. Some truly provide the experience they promise, while others might leave you questioning their authenticity.

Our quest led us on a fascinating journey. We delved deep, examining some of the most talked-about Amanita muscaria gummies available today. Brands like Galaxy Treats, Premium Jane, and MoonWlkr were just a few names on our extensive list. The objective? To sift through the noise and identify which gummies genuinely stand out and which might not quite hit the mark.

So, if you’ve been contemplating trying these gummies or just curious about what the fuss is all about, you’re in the right place. Stay with us as we share our insights, reviews, and rankings on the best Amanita Muscaria Mushroom Gummies in the market today.

Galaxy Treats Amanita Gummies: A Stellar Experience

Category: Amanita Muscaria Edibles

Amanita Muscaria Edibles Characteristics: Unique Flavors, Strong Dose

Unique Flavors, Strong Dose Benefits: Flavorful, Easy-to-Chew, Potent Amanita Content

Flavorful, Easy-to-Chew, Potent Amanita Content Price: $37.99 (Official Website)

In the expansive universe of Amanita Muscaria gummies, Galaxy Treats seems to have found its own shining star. Their line of Amanita gummies has captured attention not just for the potency they bring but also for their delightful flavors. Imagine indulging in flavors like Blueberry Moon, Cherry Berry, and the exotic-sounding Strawberry Moon. It’s a treat for the senses even before the psychedelic journey begins.

The specifics of the Galaxy Treats Amanita Gummies also make them a standout. Each bag boasts a generous 750mg of Amanita mushroom extract, ensuring that those who partake can experience the promised psychedelic effects. When you break it down, it’s a potent 75mg of extract per gummy, setting it apart from many other options available. This ensures a relaxed and unique experience that loyalists swear by.

Now, let’s talk about value. At a price point of $37.99, not only do you get ten gummies, but each of them packs a punch. And yet, the potency doesn’t compromise on taste or texture. They are delightful on the palate, being both flavorful and easy to chew—a balance that many brands struggle to achieve.

So, if you’re seeking a top-tier experience with Amanita gummies, Galaxy Treats seems to offer the best of both worlds. Their Amanita gummies, with their unparalleled blend of taste, texture, and strength, truly set the bar high in the market.

Premium Jane Amanita Muscaria Mushroom Gummies: Premium Quality, Mindful Experience

Category: Amanita Muscaria Edibles

Amanita Muscaria Edibles Characteristics: Vegan, Gluten-Free, Third-Party Tested

Vegan, Gluten-Free, Third-Party Tested Benefits: Peaceful Emotions, Enhanced Mindfulness, Sense of Balance

Peaceful Emotions, Enhanced Mindfulness, Sense of Balance Price: $35 (Official Website)

When you hear the name “Premium Jane,” you’re already expecting excellence. Revered for their top-tier CBD products, the brand doesn’t disappoint with its foray into the Amanita muscaria gummy space.

At first glance, their product offers a blend of care and quality that sets them apart. For the conscious consumer, knowing that their indulgence is both vegan and gluten-free brings peace of mind. What’s more, with third-party lab testing, one can be assured of the purity and authenticity of what they’re consuming.

Now, let’s delve into the experience. Each gummy, infused with a robust 500mg of Amanita muscaria extract, promises a journey of tranquility and balance. The berry mango flavor is another feather in its cap, offering a delightful taste that both surprises and pleases. The result? A gentle, harmonious buzz that’s neither overwhelming nor underwhelming.

Handcrafted right here in the USA, Premium Jane’s Amanita Muscaria gummies speak to those who seek mindfulness and a deeper connection with their surroundings. Described by many as ushering in a serene sense of well-being and equilibrium, these gummies seem to be more than just a product; they’re an experience.

MoonWlkr Amanita Muscaria Gummies: A Cosmic Journey at Your Fingertips

Category: Amanita Muscaria Edibles

Amanita Muscaria Edibles Characteristics: Third-Party Tested, Strong Dosage, Multiple Flavors

Third-Party Tested, Strong Dosage, Multiple Flavors Benefits: Elevated Senses, Responsible Sourcing, Psychedelic Experience

Elevated Senses, Responsible Sourcing, Psychedelic Experience Price: $29.99 (Official Website)

In our journey through the vast world of Amanita Muscaria products, our exploration for the best has taken us to various realms. MoonWlkr has made quite the mark in this space, predominantly known for their premium CBD offerings. Their entrance into the Amanita muscaria gummy arena only further strengthens their reputation.

With our continuous effort to provide the most accurate Best Amanita Muscaria Mushroom Gummies reviews, it’s impossible not to mention MoonWlkr’s dedication to purity and potency. Their third-party lab testing assures consumers of a product free from harmful substances. And, speaking of potency, each gummy packs a powerful 1,000mg of pure amanita extract. This strength positions MoonWlkr at the zenith of potency in the gummy galaxy.

Let’s also dive into the flavor profiles. The brand presents a tempting trio of Blue Raspberry, Peach Mango, and Watermelon. Based on our Best Amanita Muscaria Mushroom Gummies reviews, the Blue Raspberry and Peach Mango flavors stood out, winning over our taste buds with their delightful fusion.

MoonWlkr doesn’t just stop at creating a great product. They are champions of responsible sourcing, emphasizing the authentic psychedelic experience. Their claims of offering a “voyage to the cosmic realms” aren’t far-fetched, especially when many users report an elevated sensory experience.

Priced at a modest $29.99 for four robust gummies, MoonWlkr offers an interstellar experience without burning a hole in your pocket. If our Best Amanita Muscaria Mushroom Gummies reviews serve as a compass, MoonWlkr’s gummies are a destination worth visiting.

ELYXR Amanita Muscaria Mushroom Gummies: A Delightful Trip to Value and Quality

Category: Amanita Muscaria Edibles

Amanita Muscaria Edibles Characteristics: Premium Ingredients, High Extract Concentration

Premium Ingredients, High Extract Concentration Benefits: Control Over Dose, Discounts on Bulk Purchase

Control Over Dose, Discounts on Bulk Purchase Price: $34.99 – with potential for further discounts (Official Website)

Navigating the ever-expanding universe of Amanita Muscaria edibles, one might wonder where the perfect balance between quality and affordability lies. ELYXR’s entrant in our Best Amanita Muscaria Mushroom Gummies reviews journey stands as a testament to this delicate equilibrium.

Boasting an impressive 5,000mg of mushroom extract per bag, ELYXR doesn’t skimp on potency. Each of these gummies is laden with 500mg of the extract, ensuring that those seeking a psychedelic escapade won’t be left wanting. At $34.99 per bag, the value one receives for every milligram is undeniable.

Beyond just potency, ELYXR’s approach to crafting their gummies reflects a dedication to user experience. By blending the core ingredients with elements like pectin, sugar, tapioca syrup, and natural colors and flavors, Elyxr ensures that every bite is as delightful as the journey it promises.

For the connoisseurs and those in our Best Amanita Muscaria Mushroom Gummies reviews community who pay close attention to the nuances, the active compounds – muscarine, muscimol, and ibotenic acid – play a pivotal role in the experience. Offering the ability to control dosage ensures users can find just the right amount for their unique journey.

But perhaps what truly sets ELYXRapart in the competitive landscape is their generous discount structure. Those buying in bulk or subscribing can potentially bring the price down to a mere $22.40 per bag. Now, if our Best Amanita Muscaria Mushroom Gummies reviews have taught us anything, it’s that value like this shouldn’t be overlooked.

Eighty-Six Amanita Mushroom Gummies: A Unique Dive into Dreamscapes

Category: Amanita Muscaria Edibles

Amanita Muscaria Edibles Characteristics: Cube-shaped, Proprietary Extract Complex

Cube-shaped, Proprietary Extract Complex Benefits: Enhanced Absorption, Vivid Experience

Enhanced Absorption, Vivid Experience Price: $29.99 (Official Website)

In the vast landscape of Amanita Muscaria edibles, Eighty-Six emerges with a signature touch, both in shape and substance. Their cube-shaped gummies, besides being a treat for the eyes, promise a kaleidoscopic journey for the senses.

Offering an array of delightful flavors—Strawberry, BlueRazz, and Watermelon—the gummies not only tantalize your taste buds but also provide a potent dose of Amanita muscaria mushroom extract, pegged at an impressive 2,500mg per bottle. While the numbers already seem enticing, Eighty-Six doesn’t stop there. Their secret? A proprietary, super-concentrated Amanita muscaria complex. This addition means every gummy packs an extra 50mg punch, uniquely crafted for optimal absorption and peak effectiveness.

Eighty-Six isn’t just about the experience; it’s about a particular kind of journey—one painted with vibrant hues and pulsating with good vibes. Their promise of “a vibrant dreamscape full of vivid colors” isn’t just marketing jargon. Our testing affirmed their claim, revealing a distinctly different effect compared to other contenders in our review journey.

Transparency is the icing on this already tempting cake. We appreciate Eighty-Six’s commitment to showcasing third-party lab test reports, a testament to their dedication to quality and authenticity.

VidaCap Amanita Muscaria Mushroom Gummies: A Wholesome Journey to Balance and Calm

Category: Amanita Muscaria Edibles

Amanita Muscaria Edibles Characteristics: Berry-Mango Flavor, Vegan, Gluten-Free, US-made

Berry-Mango Flavor, Vegan, Gluten-Free, US-made Benefits: Calmness, Well-being, Mindfulness, Harmony

Calmness, Well-being, Mindfulness, Harmony Price: $34.99 (Official Website)

Diving into the rich tapestry of Amanita Muscaria edibles, VidaCap has carved a niche for itself with its tailored gummies focused on tranquility and equilibrium. These delightful treats, bursting with a tangy Berry-Mango zest, promise more than just a captivating flavor—they’re a journey to inner calm.

Crafted meticulously within the US boundaries, these gummies stand out, not just for what they contain but also for what they don’t. Absent of psilocybin, they offer a psychedelic voyage solely anchored by the natural nuances of the Amanita muscaria mushroom. The outcome? A clean, authentic experience, free from the influence of magic mushroom compounds.

Each gummy holds a 500mg treasure of Amanita muscaria extract, striking a balance between potency and manageability. VidaCap’s commitment to quality ensures these gummies are vegan and gluten-free, catering to a wide spectrum of enthusiasts.

Through our personal exploration, we found VidaCap’s promise of a “sense of balance and harmony” to be more than mere words. The mild yet distinct buzz was accompanied by a serene sense of well-being and heightened awareness—perfect for those seeking a gentle nudge into the world of Amanita Muscaria.

In a market brimming with choices, VidaCap’s gummies, priced at $34.99, stand out as a genuine, wholesome offering for those craving calmness and harmony. They’re a testament to the brand’s commitment to quality and the authentic experience they strive to deliver.

Exhale Wellness Muscaria Amanita Gummies: The Authentic Wellness Experience

Category: Amanita Muscaria Edibles

Amanita Muscaria Edibles Characteristics: US-made, Natural Ingredients, 5mg Muscimol per gummy

US-made, Natural Ingredients, 5mg Muscimol per gummy Benefits: Euphoria, Calmness, Relief

Euphoria, Calmness, Relief Price: $34.95 (Official Website)

Journey into the world of wellness with Exhale Wellness Muscaria Amanita Gummies, a premium offering tailored for those seeking a pure and potent experience. Infused with 500mg of the Amanita muscaria fruiting body extract, each gummy ensures a controlled and enjoyable voyage into the realm of euphoria, relaxation, and relief.

Manufactured proudly in the United States, these gummies vouch for authenticity and purity. What’s more, they shun the world of artificial additives, ensuring your journey is rooted in nature’s true essence. The lack of artificial coloring or flavors gives these gummies their genuine taste, which many have lauded for its deliciousness and pleasant consistency.

For those new to the Amanita muscaria experience or even the seasoned enthusiast, Exhale Wellness offers sage advice: start with half. This careful approach allows you to gauge and embrace the experience, ensuring a comfortable journey each time. Wait three hours, and let the effects wash over you, whether it’s the gentle waves of calm, a surge of euphoria, or a blanket of relief.

Every batch of Exhale Wellness gummies undergoes rigorous third-party lab testing, ensuring that what’s promised is delivered: potency, consistency, and quality.

At $34.95 for a pack of five, these gummies are more than just a product; they’re a commitment from Exhale Wellness to your well-being. Dive into the world of Amanita Muscaria, assured in the knowledge that you’re in safe, experienced hands.

Cheef Botanicals Muscaria Amanita Gummy Cubes: Unleash Nature’s True Essence

Category: Amanita Muscaria Edibles

Amanita Muscaria Edibles Characteristics: Vegan, Natural Ingredients, 5mg Muscimol per cube

Vegan, Natural Ingredients, 5mg Muscimol per cube Benefits: Authentic Amanita Muscaria experience, Zero Psilocybin

Authentic Amanita Muscaria experience, Zero Psilocybin Price: $34.95 (Official Website)

Straight out of Commerce, California, Cheef Botanicals, a name synonymous with CBD excellence, introduces a fascinating addition to their product line – the Amanita Gummy Cubes. These gummies promise not just an indulgence for your taste buds but also a genuine tryst with the mystical world of Amanita muscaria.

Crafted meticulously with 500mg of the Muscaria amanita whole fruiting body, these cubes deliver a balanced dose of 5mg of muscimol. This ensures that with each cube, you’re set for a journey of exploration, relaxation, and inner tranquility.

What makes Cheef Botanicals stand out is their unwavering commitment to authenticity and purity. These gummy cubes are a testament to that ethos, made with 100% vegan ingredients, untouched by artificial flavors or colors. For those who are environmentally conscious and seek cruelty-free products, this is your pick.

Given its United States origin, you can rest easy about the quality standards. The zero psilocybin content ensures its 100% federal legality, making it both a delightful and compliant choice for Amanita Muscaria enthusiasts.

Priced competitively at $34.95 for a pack of five, these gummy cubes encapsulate the brand’s essence – natural, pure, and holistic. Whether you’re a seasoned enthusiast or someone new to the Amanita Muscaria experience, Cheef Botanicals ensures a journey that’s as rewarding as it is genuine.

AmanitaMushrooms.com Amanita Mushroom Gummies: A Symphony of Flavor and Experience

Category: Amanita Edibles

Amanita Edibles Characteristics: Varied flavors and species, Double dose active ingredient, 100% ibotenic acid-free

Varied flavors and species, Double dose active ingredient, 100% ibotenic acid-free Benefits: Diversity in Amanita experience, Choice of multiple species, Magical journey with each bite

Diversity in Amanita experience, Choice of multiple species, Magical journey with each bite Price: Starts at $11 for three gummies (Official Website)

Dive into a world where flavor marries experience, introducing the Amanita Gummies by AmanitaMushrooms.com. Unlike any other, this brand has taken a bold step to offer not just the classic Amanita muscaria, but also a choice from various Amanita species, letting you craft your own journey.

When they label their gummies as “magic,” they aren’t exaggerating. Amplified with a double dose of the active ingredient, these gummies guarantee a richer and fuller experience. And for those wary of ibotenic acid, you can indulge with ease, knowing that these treats are completely devoid of it.

One of the captivating aspects of AmanitaMushrooms.com is its bouquet of flavors. From the tropical delight of Mango to the timeless charm of Strawberry, and not to forget the refreshing Watermelon and mixed Berry – there’s a flavor for every palate. Such a spread ensures that while the inner experience remains profound, the outer sensation is equally tantalizing.

Starting at a competitive price of $11 for a pack of three, these gummies provide a perfect blend of value and quality. So, whether you’re a seasoned Amanita enthusiast or a curious first-timer, AmanitaMushrooms.com promises a journey both unique and memorable. Embark on an adventure where every gummy is a gateway to a world less explored.

How We Ranked the Best Amanita Muscaria Mushroom Gummies

Advertised Benefits

As we sifted through numerous Best Amanita Muscaria Mushroom Gummies reviews, we immediately eliminated any brands making bold claims about curing diseases or preventing illnesses. It’s essential to be cautious, as no gummy is a miracle cure. Moreover, FDA regulations prohibit such assertions. We focused on genuine benefits without overhyped promises.

Lab Testing

An authentic “Best Amanita Muscaria Mushroom Gummies review” would value transparency. And what better way to establish trust than third-party lab testing? Recognizing that the FDA doesn’t individually validate every gummy, we leaned towards brands that publicly shared lab results. Such transparency underscores the product’s purity and potency.

Taste & Flavor Options

The best gummies should also be a treat for the taste buds. Our dedicated team evaluated the flavor profile of each contender. We were particularly impressed by gummies offering a variety of delightful flavors. After all, wellness can be tasty too!

Texture

An underappreciated aspect of the gummy experience is its texture. The ideal gummy strikes a balance: it’s neither too chewy nor too powdery. Through meticulous tasting sessions, we ranked gummies based on this ‘bite’ factor, ensuring a pleasant experience from start to finish.

Free of Fillers or Additives

Top-tier Amanita muscaria gummies keep it simple. We favored those that focused on the essence of Amanita muscaria without unnecessary fillers. It’s all about delivering a pure and potent experience.

Psilocybin Free

Safety is paramount. While Amanita muscaria is known for its unique properties, it’s vital that these gummies are devoid of psilocybin, the compound causing hallucinations in magic mushrooms.

Lack of Artificial Colors, Flavors, and Sweeteners

Natural is always better. The cream of the crop in our Best Amanita Muscaria Mushroom Gummies reviews consistently steered clear of artificial additives, ensuring consumers get an authentic and clean experience.

Fair Price & Value

In our quest, value for money was a guiding principle. A booming industry often attracts varied pricing. We spotlighted those brands offering top-notch gummies without an inflated price tag. It’s all about deriving the best value, whether you’re splurging or on a budget.

Manufacturer Reputation

Trust isn’t built overnight. Brands with a legacy, such as Premium Jane and Exhale Wellness, naturally garnered our attention. However, we remained unbiased, giving newer, promising manufacturers a fair chance.

Customer Reviews

Last but by no means least, the consumer’s voice was pivotal. We delved into authentic feedback, enriching our Best Amanita Muscaria Mushroom Gummies reviews. Our unique review filtration system was instrumental in highlighting genuine, heartfelt reviews.

Drawing from extensive research, hands-on testing, and community feedback, we believe our rankings represent a comprehensive guide. As you navigate our Best Amanita Muscaria Mushroom Gummies reviews, take solace in the knowledge that each recommendation is backed by rigorous evaluation.

A Brief Overview of Amanita Muscaria Mushroom Gummies

Delving into the mushroom-based supplements, one cannot overlook the increasing popularity of the Amanita Muscaria Mushroom Gummies. In this section, we will provide a comprehensive overview of what these gummies are, how they function, their legal status, and the range of benefits they potentially offer. Given the increasing interest in these products, it’s no wonder they’re becoming a focal point of many “Best Amanita Muscaria Mushroom Gummies reviews.”

Origin and Traditional Use

Amanita mushrooms, often referred to as fly agaric mushrooms, have roots spread across the vast landscapes of the northern hemisphere. From dense forests to serene meadows, they’ve made their mark worldwide. These vibrant fungi aren’t just celebrated for their eye-catching appearance. Indigenous communities have harnessed their potential in traditional medicine and spiritual rituals for centuries.

The Science Behind the Gummy

At the heart of the Amanita Muscaria lies a unique blend of alkaloids: muscarine and ibotenic acid. When these compounds enter our system, they’re transformed into muscimol, which is the key player in delivering their psychoactive and calming effects. In simple terms, when you consume the Best Amanita Muscaria Mushroom Gummies, as many reviews suggest, you’re taking in a calculated dose of the mushroom, combined with the pivotal ingredients muscarine, ibotenic acid, and muscimol.

These natural alkaloids make their magic by interacting with specific receptors in our body, notably the GABA receptors. It’s essential to note the distinction between these and the notorious magic mushrooms. The latter predominantly affects serotonin receptors, resulting in a more psychedelic impact. The Amanita Muscaria gummies, thankfully, are free of psilocybin, ensuring they operate differently and, crucially, are legal in most parts of the United States.

Legalities

While browsing through various Best Amanita Muscaria Mushroom Gummies reviews, one might wonder about their legal status. Presently, these gummies are legal in most countries.

However, Louisiana stands as an exception. Potential buyers should be wary when providing shipping details. The absence of psilocybin places these gummies in a favorable position, as they aren’t categorized as controlled substances or medications. Instead, the FDA perceives them similarly to other supplements, like protein powders. However, given their unique properties, they might face scrutiny in the future. Always ensure you’re updated with the current laws in your locality.

Benefits: More than Meets the Eye

Calmness and Relaxation: One of the most celebrated attributes of the Amanita Muscaria mushroom is the sense of relaxation it induces. Its interaction with GABA receptors, often linked to calmness and stress relief, is believed to be the key.

Antioxidant Effects: Rich in natural antioxidants, these mushrooms might offer support against inflammation, potentially promoting overall health and vitality.

Neuroprotective Qualities: These mushrooms aren’t just about relaxation. Their neuroprotective effects are believed to shield brain cells, ensuring optimal neurotransmitter function and clarity of thought.

Mild Psychedelic Properties: Although it isn’t quite the “trip” one might expect from magic mushrooms, higher doses could lead to a mild psychedelic experience.

Creativity and Sleep Boost: Some users have reported enhanced creativity and improved sleep quality, making it a favorite among artists and those with restless nights.

Dream-Like Consciousness: Some “Best Amanita Muscaria Mushroom Gummies reviews” highlight a unique dream-like state that users experience while remaining conscious, setting it apart from other similar products.

Out-of-Body Experiences: Certain users have described a relaxing, out-of-body sensation, akin to mild euphoria, without the intense effects of a psychedelic trip.

Mindfulness and Self-Reflection: For those on a journey of self-discovery, these gummies might offer moments of introspection, helping to illuminate one’s path forward.

In essence, as you sift through various Best Amanita Muscaria Mushroom Gummies reviews, remember the potential this unique supplement holds. Not just a product of nature, but a bridge to enhanced well-being, relaxation, and maybe, a touch of creativity. Always consult professionals before trying new supplements and ensure you’re updated with local regulations. Stay informed, stay safe!

Conclusion

As we conclude our journey into the world of Amanita Muscaria Mushroom Gummies, it’s clear they’re not just a passing trend. Rooted in ancient traditions and buoyed by modern research, these gummies offer a blend of relaxation, creativity, and mindfulness. They provide a unique experience that sets them apart in the ever-evolving supplement market. However, as with all things, moderation is key, and keeping abreast with local regulations is paramount. In a world brimming with choices, always prioritize your well-being. If you’re considering a walk on the ‘mushroom’ side, remember: knowledge is power, but experience is enlightenment. Dive in, but tread wisely.

FAQ’s

What are Amanita Muscaria Mushroom Gummies?

They’re gummies infused with Amanita muscaria mushroom extract, offering a blend of relaxation and creativity without hallucinogenic effects.

Are these gummies legal?

Federally, yes; they’re legal in the U.S. except for Louisiana, but always check local regulations before purchasing.

Do they have hallucinogenic properties?

No, they contain zero psilocybin and offer a unique experience distinct from “magic” mushrooms.

What are the main benefits of these gummies?

They can promote calmness, boost creativity, aid sleep, and even foster self-reflection.

How do Amanita gummies differ from other supplements?

Rooted in ancient traditions, they offer a natural, psychoactive-free experience unlike any other.

Affiliate Disclosure:

The links contained in this product review may result in a small commission if you opt to purchase the product recommended at no additional cost to you. This goes towards supporting our research and editorial team. Please know we only recommend high-quality products.

Disclaimer:

Please understand that any advice or guidelines revealed here are not even remotely substitutes for sound medical or financial advice from a licensed healthcare provider or certified financial advisor. Make sure to consult with a professional physician or financial consultant before making any purchasing decision if you use medications or have concerns following the review details shared above. Individual results may vary and are not guaranteed as the statements regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration or Health Canada. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA, or Health Canada approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease and do not provide any kind of get-rich money scheme. Reviewer is not responsible for pricing inaccuracies. Check product sales page for final prices.