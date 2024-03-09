‘Pet Pals TV’: Artist creates watercolor portraits of K-9 officers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, “Pet Pals TV” shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week Patty Spitler, host of “Pet Pals TV,” joins News 8 to share a story from “Pet Pals TV” and “Great Day TV” reporter Barney Wood.

Becky Wanick is a watercolor artist who honors K-9 officers by immortalizing them in portraits. Wood spoke with Wanick more about her artistic passion and how creating these portraits of the dogs brings her joy.

To see more of Wanick’s artwork, watch the interview above.