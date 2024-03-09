Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

‘Pet Pals TV’: Artist creates watercolor portraits of K-9 officers

Pet Pals TV: Watercolor artist creates K-9 officer portraits

by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, “Pet Pals TV” shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week Patty Spitler, host of “Pet Pals TV,” joins News 8 to share a story from “Pet Pals TV” and “Great Day TV” reporter Barney Wood.

Becky Wanick is a watercolor artist who honors K-9 officers by immortalizing them in portraits. Wood spoke with Wanick more about her artistic passion and how creating these portraits of the dogs brings her joy.

To see more of Wanick’s artwork, watch the interview above.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Tropical Smoothie Cafe opens new...
Local News /
Muncie woman convicted of dealing...
Local News /
3 injured in hit-and-run on...
Crime Watch 8 /
Indiana Grown: The Gant Collective
Local News /
How do animals react during...
Solar Eclipse /
Education, Medicaid highlight fast-paced legislative...
Political News /
Indiana lawmakers wrap up session...
News /
Indianapolis woman who lost son...
Political News /