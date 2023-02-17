Sports

‘100 Days to Indy’ motorsports documentary series to premiere on WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With 100 days left until the world’s premier motorsports competition, the Indianapolis 500 Mile Race, The CW Network announced that “100 Days to Indy” will premiere on Thursday, April 27 at 9 p.m. You can watch the six part documentary series on WISH-TV.

According to the press release, “The six-part miniseries will take fans behind the scenes of the action to showcase the bold and brash personalities of the NTT IndyCar Series as they begin the 2023 season and start their quest for racing greatest prize”.

“As we hit the 100 day milestone until the Indianapolis 500, the production team behind 100 DAYS TO INDY has been working tirelessly to capture the powerful stories of these incredible drivers as they compete at death-defying speeds to be the best of the best.” Brad Schwartz, President of Entertainment, The CW Network.

The series will feature 33 drivers racing for a spot on the Borg-Warner Trophy. Last year’s champion Marcus Ericsson is hoping to repeat, while Helio Castroneves is looking for his record fifth win. The two drivers are also facing fierce competition from two-time series champion Josef Newgarden, and rising stars such as Pato O’ Ward, Colton Herta, and Christian Lundgaard.