Cathedral graduate helps support single mom, earns full scholarship to Purdue

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — The Chick Evans caddie scholarship is sending a stellar, central Indiana caddie to Purdue University on a full scholarship.

Fishers resident Kaiden Miller is off to West Lafayette later this week to begin classes early after his recent Cathedral High School graduation.

After beginning his caddying career as a seventh-grader, Miller has worked as a caddie predominantly at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel and its sister course, Wood Wind Golf Club in Westfield, over the past few summers.

The Chick Evans caddie scholarship equates to an estimated $120,000 value over the next four years of Miller’s academic pursuits at Purdue, and he earned it. “Waking up day to day, it’s around 5:30 a.m., you hop in the shower, you come out to the golf course, and you’re doing whatever they need you to.”

He said the Chick Evans caddie scholarship “definitely feels like waiting to get one of those golden tickets. My mom brought it straight to me at the table, we opened it, and there it was … an acceptance letter.”

The nationwide foundation that rewards dedicated high school students just found a son who goes above and beyond for a single mother who needs a hand.

“She is my biggest cheerleader,” Miller said. “For the past four years, she has driven me out to the course every morning.”

Rachel Miller, Kaiden’s mother, plays a significant role in this story. Her sacrifice and strength made it possible to keep Kaiden’s scholarship dream alive.

“I do have an autoimmune condition, and it does affect me,” Rachel Miller said. “It looks like MS (multiple sclerosis) it’s called CIDP (chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy), so a lot of neuropathies. There are days where I’m bedridden and exhausted.”

“Kaiden’s been, my partner. He’s my greatest accomplishment.”

Rachel Miller’s caring nature clearly carried over to her son. Kaiden’s attitude on the golf course mirrored his work in the classroom at Cathedral. For the past two school years, after scholarships were factored in, Kaiden paid the remainder of his own junior- and senior-year tuition bills.

“It’s amazing. He started out as a young, shy kid before seventh grade, and it’s just been remarkable to see him become an adult,” Rachel Miller said.

“Caddying will continue into college,” Kaiden Miller said. “It probably will continue sporadically for the rest of my life.”

This opportunity is an excellent reward for the most important walk of life: The one we do together.