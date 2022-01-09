College Basketball

5 Hoosiers in double figures in win over Gophers 73-60

Indiana guard Xavier Johnson (0) puts up a shot over the defense of Minnesota guard Luke Loewe (12) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Trayce Jackson-Davis had 13 points and 12 rebounds, and Indiana beat Minnesota 73-60 on Sunday afternoon.

With a Minnesota defense concentrating on Jackson-Davis, who averages just under 20 points a game, the Hoosiers responded with five players scoring in double figures including Xavier Johnson with 14 points, Rob Phinisee 13, Parker Stewart 12 and Race Thompson 10.

Still, Jackson-Davis posted his sixth double-double this season and the 27th of his career.

Jamison Battle scored 19 points, Payton Willis 18 and E.J. Stephens 12 for the Gophers.