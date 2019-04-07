Auburn fans go from ecstatic to heartbroken

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — The Auburn family went through a roller coaster ride in the last few seconds of the Tigers’ first ever Final Four game against #1 Virginia.
Fans rushed to Toomer’s Corner for the traditional rolling of the oaks to celebrate a huge win. However, the fans came crashing down from cloud 9, after finding out that Virginia’s Kyle Guy hit three clutch free throws to send Virigina to the National Championship.
Rex Castillo was on The Plains as it all unfolded. You can watchi his video report above.