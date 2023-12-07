Search
Basheer Jihad gets 26 points as Ball State beats Detroit Mercy

Basheer Jihad (11) scored 26 points as Ball State beat Detroit Mercy 68-65 on Dec. 6, 2023. (Provided Photo/Ball State Athletics)
by: Associated Press
Posted: / Updated:

DETROIT (AP) — Basheer Jihad scored 26 points as Ball State beat Detroit Mercy 68-65 on Wednesday night.

Jihad added 10 rebounds and three blocks for the Cardinals (7-2). Mickey Pearson Jr. scored 15 points while going 4 of 7 and 6 of 6 from the free throw line, and added seven rebounds. Jalin Anderson was 3 of 11 shooting, including 2 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 6 from the line to finish with 12 points.

The Titans (0-9) were led by Jayden Stone, who posted 18 points, seven rebounds and six steals. Detroit Mercy also got 11 points and seven rebounds from Marcus Tankersley. Edoardo Del Cadia also recorded 11 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

