Corsaro era underway in UIndy men’s basketball program

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The only constant lately for the University of Indianapolis men’s basketball program has been change.

A team from one season ago, two wins shy of tying the Greyhounds program record, is still getting past the fact its dream season was shut down.

First-time Head Coach Paul Corsaro has now taken over for Stan Gouard, who left the Greyhounds after 12 seasons for the University of Southern Indiana in Evansville.

Throw in the fact the Greyhounds roster couldn’t meet its new boss in person for four-plus months due to the COVID-19 pandemic and fans realize this team is already comfortable, being uncomfortable.

“Oh, it’s been a whirlwind, some sleepless nights,” Corsaro said. “Every day it’s something different, but it’s been a lot of fun. I said when I got this job, ‘This is my dream job.'”

Fast-forward to this coming Friday night: Corsaro will deliver his first pregame address as a collegiate head coach. “My heart’s going to be racing,” Corsaro said. “I’ll tell you that much, it’s going to be a fiery locker room.”

Coach Corsaro formerly started for the Greyhounds at quarterback. He still holds the program’s single-season record for rushing touchdowns by a quarterback.

His new role as Greyhound coach was an easy transition from his days as a defensive stopper on the UIndy basketball court and at Roncalli High School, where he was the all-time leading scorer.

After watching a Greyhounds practice ahead of the 2020-2021 season opener, Corsaro’s confidence and vision is already translating to his first roster.

Senior forward Cory Miller Jr. said of Corsaro, “He’s going to come with ‘You better match this energy.’ That’s the read on coach. You better come to match his energy.”

Senior guard Dee Montgomery said, “It’s just a lot of guys that like to compete, so if you go in the gym, you’re going to hear a lot of noise.”

As for the expectations for the Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) team inside the walls of Nicoson Hall? The team that was striving for history last season before the postseason was cut short, clearly hasn’t lost its luster.

NCAA Division II “National champs, conference champs. I’m very confident,” Montgomery said.

UIndy opens its season at 7:30 p.m. Friday against William Jewell at Nicoson Hall.