Gainbridge signs Iowa star Caitlin Clark as brand ambassador

Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes reacts making a heart with her hands after the Iowa Hawkeyes won 67-58 over the Iowa State Cyclones. Clark became the 15th player in Division I women's basketball history to reach 3,000 points for her career when she broke 3,000 points with a three point basket in the game at Hilton Coliseum on Dec. 6, 2023 in Ames, Iowa. The Iowa Hawkeyes won 67-58 over the Iowa State Cyclones. (David K Purdy/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gainbridge, a Zionsville-based investment company and sponsor of Gainbridge Fieldhouse, has signed Iowa women’s basketball star Caitlin Clark as a brand ambassador.

The company made the announcement Tuesday morning.

Gainbridge and Clark have established a multi-year partnership to promote ParityFlex, the company’s “multi-year guaranteed annuity product created by women, for women.”

Clark says in the release that she feels honored to be a part of a company that advances opportunities for women.

“I am honored to be part of the company’s deepening commitment to advancing opportunities for women, on and off the court, like this visionary new product for women,’’ said Clark. “Women of all ages need to think about their long-term financial goals. The ParityFlex product is designed to allow women to begin building their financial future now.”

Dan Towriss, president and CEO of Gainbridge’s parent company Group 1001, says the company was thrilled to partner with generational talent like Clark.

“We look forward to having Caitlin join (athletes like) Billie Jean (King) and Annika (Sörenstam) to represent Gainbridge as this new product for women is launched and now available on the Gainbridge platform,” Towriss said in the release.

Clark became the all-time leading scorer in NCAA history during the University of Iowa’s game against Ohio State on Sunday, and has become one of the most decorated collegiate basketball players in history.