No. 13 Indiana uses 3s to blow out Bethune-Cookman 101-49

Indiana forward Jordan Geronimo (22) reacts after an Indiana score against Bethune-Cookman during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 21 points in 21 minutes and No. 13 Indiana made 10 3-pointers to pull away from Bethune-Cookman 101-49.

The Hoosiers have won their first two games by a total of 87 points. They’re 10-0 all-time against opponents from the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

Joe French had 11 points and Marcus Garrett added 10 to lead the Wildcats.

Indiana rebounded from a sluggish first five minutes with a 20-2 run that gave them 39-19 first-half lead. Bethune-Cookman never threatened again.