St. John’s storms ahead over Butler, taking 86-70 win

QUEENS, N.Y. (WISH) — The Butler Bulldogs fell to St. John’s Tuesday night after The Red Storm stormed ahead in the last eight minutes of the game to take an 86-70 win.

The Red Storm scored seven of the game’s final nine points in the first half, taking a 45-38 lead at halftime. Butler pulled ahead at the start of the second half, taking a three-point lead before St. John’s scored seven straight points to put distance between them and the Bulldogs.

St. John’s raced ahead, creating the largest lead of the game at 74-57 with only 6:19 left on the clock. Butler put up a fight, scoring the next eight points to close the gap to 74-65, but couldn’t get any closer than that.

With Tuesday’s loss at the Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York, Butler falls to 10-4 and 1-2 in Big East play. St. John’s also sits at 10-4, but was bumped up to 2-1 in Big East.

Butler returns to Hinkle Fieldhouse Friday to host the defending champions UConn. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m.