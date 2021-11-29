College Football

Butler football coach resigns after 16 seasons

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After 16 seasons, Jeff Voris has resigned as the Butler football coach, the university said Monday.

Voris in a statement called his time as coach “an honor” and said his “family is ready to open a new chapter,” although he gave no details on their plans.

The resignation came after the Bulldogs had a 3-8 season in 2021. Voris win-loss record as coach at Bulter is 80-94. He coached the team during Butler’s first appearance in the NCAA Division I Football Championship in 2013.

Defensive coordinator Joe Cheshire will be the interim head coach, the university said in a news release, as a national search starts for the next head coach.