Hoosiers backup QB plans to transfer at end of 2022 season

FILE - Indiana quarterback Jack Tuttle (14) throws during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Bloomington, Ind. Indiana backup quarterback Jack Tuttle announced Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, that he will transfer at the end of this season. Coach Tom Allen confirmed the news at the start of his weekly news conference, explaining the two spoke last week and that Tuttle, a team captain, would remain No. 2 on the depth chart. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana backup quarterback Jack Tuttle will transfer at the end of this season.

Coach Tom Allen confirmed the news on Monday.

The 23-year-old Tuttle has one season of eligibility remaining. Tuttle started the final two games of the 2020 season after Michael Penix Jr. was injured and two more games in 2021. He has not taken a snap this season but was selected team captain.

Allen says the two spoke last week and that Tuttle will remain No. 2 on the depth chart.