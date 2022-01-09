College Football

Ice storm freezes out some outdoor events for College Football Playoff

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Slippery and icy conditions on Saturday drove many fans indoors who would have otherwise enjoyed an evening strolling down Georgia Street.

The ice storm also canceled the Bandaloop dance performance on Salesforce Tower, and the Drone Light Show for College Football Playoff. Both are set to happened Sunday night, though.

Also, gate entry to AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! concerts on Monument Circle was delayed for salting. More concerts will be on Sunday and Monday.

But despite the winter storm, die-hard football fans were determined to enjoy their time in Indianapolis. Many went indoors to the Indiana Convention Center for the Fan Central events.

Fans were touting the hopes for their teams, too.

“We’ve all been to most of the big games this year. The Clemson game, and then the SEC Championship, and I was just at the Orange Bowl as well,” said University of Georgia student Shelby Glasgow.

She saw the Bulldogs clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game New Years Eve in Miami, where it was 75 degrees.

Other fans were just enjoying Indianapolis.

“The city is really different from any of the places we’ve been for national championships. There’s a lot of organization. The skywalk is what I will remember,” said Alabama fan Debbie Albano,

While the national championship game is in the heart of Big Ten country, Georgia and Alabama fans brought their passion for college football that is almost unique to teams from the Southeastern Conference.

“I plan my wedding around it, and I try to plan her birth, but she came during opening weekend,” said Shelby’s mother Mitzie.

With a win Monday, Alabama would win its second straight national title. Georgia is looking for its first national championship since 1981. The game starts at 8 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium.