College Football

Louisville gives Jeff Brohm 6-year deal as football coach

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville has hired Jeff Brohm as the Cardinals’ football coach to replace Scott Satterfield.

The University of Louisville Athletic Association executive board has approved a six-year contract that will pay the former Purdue coach a base salary of $5 million next season with annual increases of $100,000. It also includes incentives.

Brohm, a Louisville native, went 36-34 in six seasons with the Boilermakers, including 17-9 the past two seasons. He guided them to their first Big Ten West division title before they fell to No. 2 Michigan in the conference championship last week.