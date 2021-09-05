College Football

Purdue ends 4-game skid by beating Oregon State in opener

Purdue running back Zander Horvath (40) runs past Oregon State linebacker Andrzej Hughes-Murray (2) for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
by: Associated Press
Posted:

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Jack Plummer threw two late touchdown passes and Purdue’s revamped defense made sure it was enough to help Purdue snap a four-game losing streak with a 30-21 victory Saturday over Oregon State.

The Boilermakers celebrated their 500th game at Ross-Ade Stadium with their 291st victory at the venue.

Sam Noyer went 10 of 21 with 94 yards and one interceptions in his debut for the Beavers. But he was under pressure most of the game and was pulled late in the third quarter.

Oregon State has lost four straight.

