Colts pregame analysis, live coverage from LA for season debut of ‘Countdown to Kickoff’ only on WISH-TV

LOS ANGELES (WISH) — Colts football is back and the Horseshoe kicks off their season against the Chargers Sunday afternoon in Los Angeles.

Tune in to WISH-TV at 11:30 a.m. for “Countdown to Kickoff” for a full pregame analysis and live coverage from Los Angeles.

Jacoby Brissett will take the reins as Indianapolis begins its uphill climb for one of the toughest schedules in the league.

The star power is missing Sunday in Los Angeles as Andrew Luck’s shocking retirement and Charged pro bowl running back Melvin Gordon’s holdout leave plenty of uncertainty for both teams.

The Colts newly anointed starter Jacoby Brissett already brokered his own new contract this week. His week one proposition — keep Frank Reich’s high-powered passing attack intact, despite all the doubt around the rest of the league after Luck’s exit.

“As much as everyone loves, appreciates and understands how great of a player Andrew (Luck) was, we all know that this game doesn’t revolve around one player,” explained Frank Reich. “I think at some level when something like that happens there is a mindset to say, ‘Hey, this is a team. We are a team.’ So I think we play off that. It’s not a big deal, but I think that’s human nature.”

Brissett’s impromptu takeover looks fine from a practice standpoint. He racked up over 1,200 reps with the starting offense throughout the offseason.

Live game action is a different story. Just 15 pass attempts this preseason, last season, Brissett only attempted four throws. That leaves Phillip Rivers and the Chargers a 6.5 point favorite at home.

Plus after the game, switch over to WISH-TV to see all of the postgame press conferences.