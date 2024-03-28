Athlete of the Week: Brownstown Central’s Jack Benter

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Saturday, Brownstown Central looks to win its first-ever boys basketball state championship as the top-ranked Braves take on #2 Wapahani. One of the biggest keys to Brownstown Central’s success this season is the play of senior guard Jack Benter.

Benter, a Purdue basketball commit, leads Brownstown Central in scoring at more than 25 points per game. However, the semi-state round was a challenge for Benter with two games at Southport High School.

On Wednesday before semi-state weekend, Benter came down sick. He says he still didn’t feel well Saturday morning and had to battle through as the Braves earned a hard-fought one 50-49 over Park Tudor.

Between the semifinal and the championship game that night, Benter was able to receive an IV and felt better heading into the last game of the evening. He came out on fire against Parke Heritage, hitting his first four three pointers and scoring 14 points in the opening quarter. For the game, Benter scored a game-high 38 points as the Braves won by 10.

Benter says reaching the state finals is special for multiple reasons. One is that he has the chance to end his high school career with a state championship. Another is that he can do it with his father, Dave Benter, who has been the Brownstown Central head coach for 26 years.

Dave says that Jack has been coming with him to the gym for years, knocking down free throws at three years old and three pointers since he was five. Both Dave and Jack say it would be a dream come true to cut down the nets as state champions at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The class 2A championship game between Brownstown Central and Wapahani is scheduled to tip off Saturday at approximately 12:45pm.