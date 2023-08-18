Colts announce 2023 “Friday Night Football Tour” schedule

A detail view of an Indianapolis Colts helmet is seen resting on an equipment chest in game action during a NFL game between the Chicago Bears and the Indianapolis Colts on Oct. 4, 2020, at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts announced the schedule for the 2023 “Friday Night Football Tour” on Thursday.

The “Friday Night Football Tour” gives the Colts a chance to “celebrate Indiana high school football at games across the state this fall.”

The Colts will bring fan activities to each stop along the tour, including:

Colts inflatables

Friday Night Football Tour rally towel giveaway

Games

Chance to win Colts prizes

Appearances by Colts cheerleaders

The activities will begin 90 minutes prior to kickoff.

In addition, each home team’s athletic department will receive a $1,000 donation from the Colts and tour partners.

The first date on the tour is Aug. 25 at Anderson High School for the Indians’ game against Pendleton Heights. Here is a look at the complete tour schedule:

Aug. 25 – Pendleton Heights at Anderson

Sept. 1 – Edgewood at Cascade

Sept. 8 – Guerin Catholic at Brebeuf Jesuit

Sept. 15 – Bishop Chatard at Columbus North

Sept. 22 – Sheridan at Taylor

Sept. 29 – Indian Creek at Speedway

Oct. 6 – Triton Central at Beech Grove

Oct. 13 – TBD at West Lafayette

All games listed above kickoff at 7 p.m. EDT.

The first Friday night of the Indiana high school football regular season is Aug. 18.