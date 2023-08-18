Colts announce 2023 “Friday Night Football Tour” schedule
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts announced the schedule for the 2023 “Friday Night Football Tour” on Thursday.
The “Friday Night Football Tour” gives the Colts a chance to “celebrate Indiana high school football at games across the state this fall.”
The Colts will bring fan activities to each stop along the tour, including:
- Colts inflatables
- Friday Night Football Tour rally towel giveaway
- Games
- Chance to win Colts prizes
- Appearances by Colts cheerleaders
The activities will begin 90 minutes prior to kickoff.
In addition, each home team’s athletic department will receive a $1,000 donation from the Colts and tour partners.
The first date on the tour is Aug. 25 at Anderson High School for the Indians’ game against Pendleton Heights. Here is a look at the complete tour schedule:
- Aug. 25 – Pendleton Heights at Anderson
- Sept. 1 – Edgewood at Cascade
- Sept. 8 – Guerin Catholic at Brebeuf Jesuit
- Sept. 15 – Bishop Chatard at Columbus North
- Sept. 22 – Sheridan at Taylor
- Sept. 29 – Indian Creek at Speedway
- Oct. 6 – Triton Central at Beech Grove
- Oct. 13 – TBD at West Lafayette
All games listed above kickoff at 7 p.m. EDT.
The first Friday night of the Indiana high school football regular season is Aug. 18.