Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Colts announce 2023 “Friday Night Football Tour” schedule

A detail view of an Indianapolis Colts helmet is seen resting on an equipment chest in game action during a NFL game between the Chicago Bears and the Indianapolis Colts on Oct. 4, 2020, at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
by: Andrew Chernoff
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts announced the schedule for the 2023 “Friday Night Football Tour” on Thursday.

The “Friday Night Football Tour” gives the Colts a chance to “celebrate Indiana high school football at games across the state this fall.”

The Colts will bring fan activities to each stop along the tour, including:

  • Colts inflatables
  • Friday Night Football Tour rally towel giveaway
  • Games
  • Chance to win Colts prizes
  • Appearances by Colts cheerleaders

The activities will begin 90 minutes prior to kickoff.

In addition, each home team’s athletic department will receive a $1,000 donation from the Colts and tour partners.

The first date on the tour is Aug. 25 at Anderson High School for the Indians’ game against Pendleton Heights. Here is a look at the complete tour schedule:

  • Aug. 25 – Pendleton Heights at Anderson
  • Sept. 1 – Edgewood at Cascade
  • Sept. 8 – Guerin Catholic at Brebeuf Jesuit
  • Sept. 15 – Bishop Chatard at Columbus North
  • Sept. 22 – Sheridan at Taylor
  • Sept. 29 – Indian Creek at Speedway
  • Oct. 6 – Triton Central at Beech Grove
  • Oct. 13 – TBD at West Lafayette

All games listed above kickoff at 7 p.m. EDT.

The first Friday night of the Indiana high school football regular season is Aug. 18.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Indy woman convicted of running...
Crime Watch 8 /
Wood rot in timber bridges...
Local News /
Weather conditions for the Colts’...
Weather Stories /
Warren Central football players, cheerleaders...
High School - The Zone /
Whiteland football team playing for...
High School - The Zone /
LL Cool J cancels Indianapolis...
Local News /
Indiana Task Force 1 leaves...
Local News /
Colts players embrace reunion with...
Indianapolis Colts /