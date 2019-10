INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Students from Lawrence Central and Lawrence North high schools, members of the Marching Pride of Lawrence Township, stopped by News 8 on Friday night to open football coverage.

The Zone 8 showcased the central Indiana high school football season on WISH-TV with highlights of 22 games, the most in the state.

Members of the Marching Pride of Lawrence Township gather in the News 8 conference room before they appear on News 8 at 10 and 11. (WISH Photo/Gregg Montgomery)

On Friday morning on News 8 “Daybreak,” the cheerleaders from Lutheran High School was featured.